How we know Wisconsin elections are secure

Despite repeated and ongoing efforts by some people, including former President Donald Trump, to sow doubt about Wisconsin elections, the state’s election process remains safe and secure thanks in large part to the many checks and balances in place, elections officials say.

The time-consuming process of preparing and conducting an election at multiple polling sites in each of Wisconsin’s more than 1,800 municipalities is no easy task and certainly not one taken lightly, said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonnell.

“What people don’t understand is how many layers of security there are,” McDonnell said.

Here’s how voting works in Wisconsin.

Registration

Wisconsin residents looking to vote must first register, which can be done online and requires a valid state driver’s license or ID card that matches a name, date of birth and address on file with the Division of Motor Vehicles. Registering in person or by mail also requires an acceptable ID or the last four digits of your Social Security number. Proof of residence is also required.

Voting

Once registered, voters can either vote absentee or on Election Day. Absentee voting requires the signature from a witness, as well as the witness’s home address. Absentee ballots are dropped off or mailed to a local clerk’s office, but by law, those ballot envelopes cannot be opened, sorted, processed or counted until Election Day.

When ballots are moved from a polling site to the clerk’s office, or from the clerk’s office to a polling site to be counted, election officials are required to document who comes into contact with them. When they’re stored, they must be held in containers with tamper-evident seals or in places for which only a few have the key.

As voters arrive at their respective polling places, poll workers cross check their names with a poll book to make sure they haven’t already voted absentee. Once eligibility is verified, voters are provided their ballot.

The ballot itself includes unique markings so that only the proper ballots for that specific polling site can be fed into and read by the individual voting machine on-site.

“We have hundreds of ballot styles and each is just a different configuration on your ballot,” McDonnell said. “So that’s another check on the system.”

The machines

Voting machines must also be tested for accuracy and be approved by the Elections Commission and the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission before they can be used in Wisconsin elections. Once approved, the machines are publicly tested before every election to make sure they’re functioning correctly. Any errors found must be corrected before they can be used in an election.

The voting machine merely serves as a scanner to accept and count ballots. The actual data needed to administer the election is stored on a pre-tested thumb drive sent to the polling site in a secured, tamper-evident bag.

“We test all of these sticks and machines before,” McDonnell said. “We run an election on it to make sure it’s counting everything properly.”

Security

Computers used by counties to tabulate votes must be “hardened,” meaning they cannot be connected to a network and can only have certain necessary programs installed on them. No voting system used in Wisconsin has ever been determined to have been hacked, according to the elections commission.

Everything that occurs on Election Day, including paper jams or technical problems, is logged in an inspector’s statement. In order to be a poll worker, you must be registered to vote in the county where you’re looking to work, undergo training, take an oath and not be on the ballot or related to anyone who is.

The results

After the polls close, initial results are printed from the voting machine and placed in a secured bag with the poll book, inspector statement and thumb drive, and taken to the county clerk’s office for the canvass of votes.

“These things have to match — what’s in the poll book, what’s in the tape — and that’s part of our certifying the election,” McDonnell said.

The process of counting the ballots at the end of Election Day — either at polling sites or, in a handful of municipalities, a central location known as a “central count” site — is also open to the public, the press and other observers, as is the canvass, in which election workers reconcile the number of voters who received a ballot with the number of ballots cast. In the rare case where there are more of the latter than the former, state law sets out a public procedure for randomly “drawing down” the total number of votes.

State law requires clerks to save records related to voting, including ballots, for 22 months after a federal election.