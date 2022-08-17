How to build a new jail? That's the decision in front of the Dane County Board

A smaller jail with fewer beds? Another $10 million in funding? Asking voters whether they want to spend an extra $10 million on a jail?

Big decisions on the future of the Dane County Jail consolidation project are once again before county supervisors on Thursday night, with three different paths forward on the table as the board’s Black Caucus and key social justice groups are pushing for a smaller jail and issuing calls for reform.

The smaller jail proposal would scale it back to a five-story building with 725 beds. It would also cut medical beds from the facility to free up space and asks law enforcement and the legal system to implement reforms that would address the extreme racial disparities in the jail’s population.

That vision for the jail is supported by the Black caucus, more liberal supervisors and criminal justice reform groups like MOSES.

The second proposal under consideration would approve an extra $10 million in borrowing for the jail. That money would close a funding gap for a six-story, 825-bed jail that the board approved back in March. Due to rising construction costs, that version of the jail was millions over budget two months after it got greenlighted by the board.

Even that plan was a final-hour compromise, because the original plan passed in 2019, a seven-story tower with 922 beds, had grown $24 million over budget.

Financing the extra $10 million has the support of many of the board’s moderate members, who see it as the only realistic path forward. If approved, the board will have appropriated $174 million for the project.

The third option, which has the backing of County Executive Joe Parisi and Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, would put the question of whether to borrow the $10 million to voters in a ballot referendum in November’s election.

Of the three options, an outright approval of the $10 million is the only one going into Thursday’s meeting that has been recommended for approval by a board committee. The referendum option was sent to the board without recommendation. Two committees asked that the board reject the five-story jail plan while another sent it to the full board without a recommendation.

When the Black Caucus first unveiled the five-story plan, it hailed the proposal as a way to get the long-stalled project on budget and off the drawing board while combating the staggeringly high proportion of Black people currently behind bars in Dane County.

As of Wednesday, 52% of the jail’s population was Black. Dane County is about 6% Black, according to the U.S. Census.

Last month, the JFA Institute, a criminal justice consultant, told the county’s Criminal Justice Council that high incarceration rates for Black people are a key driver of the jail’s population.

Building an 825-bed jail assumes those disparities will persist in the decades to come, supporters of the five-story jail argue.

But the plan has failed to gain traction.

Detractors have argued that a five-story jail doesn’t take into account population growth in Dane County, the fastest growing part of Wisconsin.

Barrett has come out against the plan too, claiming that the smaller facility would require the 1950s-style jail at the City-County Building to remain open. The closure of that facility to consolidate the county’s jail facilities into the new tower and the Public Safety Building is the main goal of the jail project.

The day after the five-story jail plan went public, Barrett closed part of the City-County Building, citing its long-documented inhumane conditions and a shortage of deputies to staff it.

That decision led 65 inmates to be transferred to other county jails, with some going as far away as Oneida County in northern Wisconsin. Keeping those inmates outside of Dane County is costing taxpayers about $105,000 a month.

Estimated delays

The prospects for a five-story jail took yet another hit earlier this week.

Gilbane Building Company, a construction oversight consultant, told county officials that the five-story jail would delay the project by 10 months. With the price of construction materials continuing to rise, the delay could tack on an estimated $6.6 million to $9.3 million to the project’s budget.

Notably, those figures are still less than the $10 million the board could approve on Thursday night.

According to Gilbane, a groundbreaking for the jail could happen by spring for the six-story tower and December for the five-story tower.

The anticipated delay would occur because it would take nine months to redesign a five-story jail, said Erik Lindstrom, a construction executive for Gilbane.

The six-story jail, though a larger facility, would take only four months to redesign, said Greg Brockmeyer, the head of county administration.

That’s because a five-story plan would require changes in the layout of the building’s mechanical, electric, fire protection and plumbing systems, as well as changes to the building’s proposed medical housing floor.

A complete housing review of the entire facility will also have to take place, Brockmeyer said.

Ralph Jackson, the former president of Flad Architects who has decades of experience in large, complex building projects, disagrees that it would take nine months for a redesign.

“It’s not a very different scope of work than what they have undertaken” with the six-story jail, Jackson said.

The building’s central systems would need to be evaluated with either plan, he said. The changes to the medical housing floor under the five-story plan involve whittling back that space rather than adding to it, he noted, and jail officials already have ample data about their medical housing needs.

“They do need to bring all that knowledge to bear,” Jackson said. “Is that a long process? It doesn’t have to be.”

Additionally, the five-story jail could have a shorter construction period than the six-story jail, Jackson added.