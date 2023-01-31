How should Dane County address its housing crisis? A resident survey may hold the key.

Dane County, with assistance from the private sector, is conducting a survey that will help it determine how to tackle the region’s ongoing housing affordability crisis and shortage in the coming months and years.

County residents from all income brackets and backgrounds are invited to take the Community Housing Survey until Feb. 9, said Olivia Parry, senior planner with the Dane County Department of Planning and Development, who is overseeing the study’s marketing and promotion.

Participants can anonymously take the survey, which is available in English, Spanish and Hmong, online or by mail. To request a paper copy of the survey, participants can call 608-301-5465 or email plandev@countyofdane.com with their name and address, Parry said. The survey takes seven to 10 minutes to complete.

As thanks for taking the survey, participants will receive a $25 gift card they can spend anywhere, she said.

The study is part of a larger project Parry helps manage known as the Dane County Regional Housing Strategy, which she said kicked off last fall.

The purpose of the RHS is “to acknowledge, reinforce, and build on local efforts, assess the ongoing challenges, and work together to take the next steps to expedite the development and preservation of affordable/workforce housing,” according to the department’s website.

The RHS has a roughly 70-member housing advisory committee that meets regularly and includes representatives from the Dane County Towns and Cities and Villages Association, elected officials, business leaders, developers, and nonprofits, among others, Parry said. The committee is working with Chicago real estate consultant SB Friedman Development Advisors to conduct the survey, she said.

“We are disseminating (the survey) in every possible way you could imagine,” Parry said, adding that the goal is to gather 5,000 respondents by the February deadline. “We want to know what (county residents) think are the most important ways (the municipality) can try and solve (regional housing issues). We are also asking people about their personal experience with housing.”