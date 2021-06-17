How does Republican state budget compare with Tony Evers' proposal?

Wisconsin's land stewardship program would be extended for four years instead of the 10 that Evers wanted. The budget also would make $32 million per year available to acquire land, which is the amount available now but less than half of the $70 million Evers proposed.

Unemployment

The budget includes more money for vocational training for the disabled, and youth and adult apprentice programs with the goal of addressing the state's worker shortage problem. However, Republicans rejected Evers' call to spend $15 million to improve the system for administering unemployment payments. Republicans said Evers can use federal stimulus money for that.

Broadband

Broadband expansion would get $125 million, which is less than the roughly $200 million Evers proposed. The money would also be borrowed rather than paid with cash, as Evers proposed.

Body cameras

Funding to pay for body cameras for Wisconsin State Patrol officers and Department of Natural Resources wardens is included, but funding was rejected to equip state Capitol police officers with them.

Juvenile prisons