Madison’s Suhr House, a designated landmark on Langdon Street in the Mansion Hill District, has a porch in disrepair, damaged masonry and a number of outstanding building code violations, according to city staff.
Due to the deterioration and unresponsiveness of the owner, the city’s Landmarks Commission held a public hearing to determine if the owner was intentionally allowing the building to fall into disrepair so he can tear it down — otherwise known as demolition by neglect.
“It’s been so distressing,” Ald. Ledell Zellers, District 2, said. “It has continued to deteriorate. I’m afraid the front porch is going to fall off.”
In rare cases, such as the Suhr House, the city uses a process outlined in the Historic Preservation Ordinance to ensure landmark buildings are kept in good condition.
What is the Suhr House?
Located in the Mansion Hill District at 121 Langdon St., the house was designated as a landmark in 1974 and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.
Harold Langhammer currently owns and rents out the property.
“This is one of the special buildings in the city,” said acting city preservation planner Bill Fruhling.
John Suhr and his wife Louisa immigrated to Madison from Germany. Suhr worked for a Madison bank until 1871 when he established his own “German-American Bank” to serve many of the German immigrants in the area.
John Nader designed the house in the French Second Empire style. Nader also designed the city’s first sewer system and St. Patrick’s Church.
What is demolition by neglect?
Owners of historic properties like Suhr House are obligated to keep them in good shape.
Demolition by neglect is the process of allowing landmarks, landmark sites or improvements in historic districts to decay, deteriorate, become structurally defective or fall into disrepair in any other way, according to the city's Historic Preservation Ordinance.
In the past, property owners have used long-term neglect to circumvent historic preservation regulations and gain approval to demolish buildings, Fruhling said.
Under the city’s process for declaring demolition by neglect, a building inspector issues official written notice to a property owner requiring the owner to correct violations by a specific date. The Landmarks Commission holds a public hearing and could determine if an owner is facilitating demolition by neglect.
“The goal is to have the property fixed appropriately,” Fruhling said.
However, in extreme cases, Fruhling said the city could put a lien on the property or acquire the property.
How often is this process used?
This is the second time the city has moved through the demolition by neglect process.
“This is something we kind of bring out only as a last resort,” Fruhling said. “Our whole goal in all of this is to have the building properly maintained.”
In 2015, city staff recommended the Landmarks Commission find the property at 801 Williamson St. underwent demolition by neglect.
Does it work?
In the case of the Suhr House, Frushling said the ordinance worked the way it was intended.
Since the issued notice of demolition by neglect, Langhammer began working with an architect and submitted plans to resolve the outstanding building violations.
“It seems like the owner is making progress and is serious about doing the repairs and doing them right away,” Fruhling said.
Commission members voted to refer the issue to Dec. 3 because the owner is now “making good faith effort” to address the problems, chair Stuart Levitan said in an email.
Correction: This article has been updated to reflect the correct owner of 801 Williamson St.