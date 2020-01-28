Housing co-op receives city approval to remodel three-unit Hancock Street property

Madison Community Cooperative on Monday received approval from the city’s Plan Commission Monday to convert a three-unit apartment building on Hancock Street into a housing cooperative with 11 bedrooms.

Taizo Murakami, the cooperative’s maintenance coordinator, said the goal is to move tenants from a property on Johnson Street with a failing foundation to the Hancock Street house after renovations are complete.

“We’re trying to make sure our tenants are safe and in a house,” Murakami said.

Increasing the number of bedrooms required a conditional use approval from the Plan Commission. The cooperative plans to renovate shared spaces such as bathrooms and the kitchen, install bike racks inside and outside, and add features to make the house compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Murakami said the cooperative’s long term plans are to redo the roof and siding with the immediate goal of making sure the space is move-in ready after the remodeling is complete. The cooperative hopes to have the project done at the beginning of June.