House divided: New crop of outspoken Madison liberals challenge Madison's liberal status quo

The reaction was swift, strident and mostly negative when Dane County Board member Yogesh Chawla suggested on Facebook that no elected official should be calling anybody one particularly vulgar obscenity usually aimed at women — regardless of who the official was or the context.

For drawing a comparison between state Assembly candidate Francesca Hong’s use of the C-word in a tweet and Madison Ald. Paul Skidmore’s alleged use of the same word during a city meeting, Chawla was labeled “ridiculous,” told to “shut it!,” accused of advancing a “false equivalence” and admonished for ignoring the race- and gender-based power dynamics that make deploying a misogynist slur OK in some situations and not in others.

Political threads on Facebook are not known for their nuance or restraint. Even so, the reaction to Chawla’s post was more evidence of the split that’s developed between a brand of liberalism that’s long held sway in Madison and a newer, take-no-prisoners version that critics warn could backfire.