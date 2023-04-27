A red-hot housing sales market is driving big increases in single-family home values in Madison, creating some sticker shock for owners who now have properties far more valuable than just a few years ago, and angst about higher property taxes.

Under the law, the Assessor’s Office must use sales data when setting home values, so a robust market means values go up.

But assessed value is only one piece of determining a homeowner’s tax bill. The others are direct state aid to local governments and school districts, state property tax credits, state levy and revenue limits for municipalities and schools, and property tax collections approved by each taxing jurisdiction — the city, Madison schools, Dane County and Madison Area Technical College.

The 12.6% rise in the value of the average home to $424,400 announced last week follows a 12.4% rise last year and a 41.7% increase in the last five years. In that time, the average value has risen from $300,600 to $424,400.

In the new assessments, increases ranged from 5.7% in the Langdon Area Downtown to 22.8% in the Lake Edge area of the Near East Side. All told, 35 of 124 areas saw increases of 15% or more this year.

“A very simple answer is that as sale prices have increased, so have assessed values,” city Assessor Michelle Drea said. “By state and case law, the assessor must use sales data to value property. Our duty is to reflect the market.”

Because assessments are supposed to be revenue-neutral, eye-popping increases typically drive down the tax rate — the amount paid per each $1,000 of assessed property value. So a jump in assessments alone doesn’t mean a corresponding jump in taxes.

For example, for last year’s 12.4% increase for the average $376,900 single-family home, the total tax bill rose 3.6% after the school tax credit and before the lottery and first dollar credits. The bill for that home would have risen $262 to $7,468.

But the fast-rising single-family home values are making Madison less affordable.

As of the recent assessments, the city no longer has any area where the average home is valued under $200,000. The city’s most affordable homes are in parts of the South Side, where average home values in Bram’s Addition rose 15.3% to $229,400, and in the Burr Oaks-Lincoln School area, where average values jumped 19.5% to $233,600.

Just five years ago, the city had 14 areas where the average home was valued under $200,000, with the most affordable at $143,300 in the Burr Oaks-Lincoln School area.

“While robust property values indicate a strong economy, they can also be influenced by supply and demand,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “This is an issue we are well aware of and working to make progress on every day by encouraging the development of more housing in Madison.”

Step by step

The city’s goal is to assess properties at their full market value each year, Drea said. “At a high level, this means that the assessments reflect what a typical buyer would purchase the property for, were it on the market,” she said.

Each year, the assessor does a market analysis based on sales for each of 124 assessment areas to determine if an adjustment is needed to reflect current market value.

Although the numbers fluctuate, the city usually sees between 10 and 50 “arm’s-length” sales annually in each assessment area. Some sales don’t meet that definition, such as those between family members or sales made under duress when a buyer is in a hurry and will pay any price for a property or a seller needs cash and needs to sell quickly. Those sales are not used to set the percentage for a given area.

In a method called “mass appraisal,” the assessor applies the percentage change seen in arm’s-length sales to the entire assessment area.

After assessments are set, a more focused individual appraisal of a property can be triggered if there’s an objection or appeal of a value. In a review, an appraiser will identify arm’s-length sales in the assessment area, cull those that reflect a property with the most similar property characteristics, make adjustments for differences between the properties, and then set a specific value.

Over time, the increase in values is dramatic. Twenty-five years ago, in 1998, the city’s average home was valued at $135,366 compared to the $424,400 now, and that’s despite five straight years of slightly declining values between 2009 and 2013 due to the Great Recession.

Other factors

While a rise in home values can contribute to wealth, even intergenerational wealth, many owners, especially those on fixed incomes, worry about rising property taxes.

“Property taxes are going to go up, but they’re not necessarily going to go up because of assessments,” said Jason Stein, research director for the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.

The growth in tax collections for all jurisdictions is limited under state law and is expected to be much lower than the increase in property values, city finance director David Schmiedicke said. The higher values will result in a lower tax rate, while state aid and tax credits will also influence property tax bills, he said.

Due to state-imposed levy limits, the city is restricted in how much it can increase property tax collections generally based on the value of new construction.

The $866 million in new construction would allow for an estimated levy increase of 2.2%, though how that will affect individual tax bills and the city’s budget will become clearer when the City Council passes its budget in the fall, Schmiedicke said.

Meanwhile, the Madison School District’s recently released preliminary budget would increase tax collections by 2.83% to roughly $373 million next year.

“It’s important to remember that if everybody’s assessments increase at the same rate, then the tax levy remains distributed among all the properties at the same proportion as before,” Rhodes-Conway said.

“Rising property taxes is more a function of state law — including the amount of state aid to schools and municipalities, state limits on ways local governments can pay for services, and state constitutional restrictions that prevent us from reducing the tax burden of those on fixed incomes, like is done in some other states,” she said.

The state budget, Stein agreed, is going to have “as big, or bigger impact” on taxes than the new home assessments.

