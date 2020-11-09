Hospitals scramble for staff, ICU beds as Wisconsin passes a quarter million COVID-19 cases

State health officials didn’t return a message asking the long-term outlook for the field hospital.

At UW, Pothof said, increasing the number of intensive care beds is the biggest challenge.

“We’re constantly reevaluating how to utilize every square inch of space to take care of the most patients,” he said.

The hospital is been converting available space into COVID-19 ICU units, and last week, roughly doubled its capacity by accelerating the construction of a space intended to be a neuro intensive care unit, but which is now accepting COVID-19 patients.

“The tricky thing with ICU capacity is we’ve got a plan that keeps making it, but it starts to become less ideal space,” Pothof said. “In a perfect world, you’re in a special pathogens unit with people who have gotten familiar with PPE and have gotten really familiar with taking care of COVID-19 patients. The next-best-case scenario is maybe you’re not in a special pathogens unit, but at least you’re in a space that was designed to be an intensive care unit.”

Meriter Hospital has three COVID-19 care units and which for the past several days has been admitting 10 to 12 COVID-19 patients a day. Huibregtse said that staffing is a challenge.

“Making more beds available is possible,” said Meriter-UnityPoint’s Huibregtse. “It’s finding enough staff to care for patients that becomes challenging. Our staff have been amazing in taking on extra shifts and being redeployed to other units to help in areas of greatest need.”

