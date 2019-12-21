Homelessness funding package fails to come to fruition

Neither Republican addressed why they would not release the money, but both accused Evers of "playing politics with a very serious problem," in a Thursday statement.

"We should be working together on this issue and not trying to score political points," they said in the statement.

The four Democratic members of the Joint Finance Committee held an unofficial meeting Thursday anyway. None of the committee's 12 Republican members attended.

"We are here because we are ready to do this," Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, said at the gathering. "I don’t know where my Republican colleagues are. Maybe they’re doing their Christmas shopping. But they are not here doing their job … It shouldn’t be partisan, it hasn’t been partisan, but unfortunately that’s where we are."

Fitzgerald said Republican members of the finance committee have yet to come to an agreement on the funding.

"I think the finance committee was kind of out in front of the full body … I think there was an assumption that the full caucus would just simply kind of embrace it," Fitzgerald added. "Maybe that’s my fault, or a disconnect that I wish didn’t exist, but I think that’s kind of how we ended up in that position."