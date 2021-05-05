Homeless shelter purchase could hinge on one Madison City Council member

While a proposal to buy a Far East Side Madison building to convert into a permanent men's homeless shelter fell one vote short of approval early Wednesday morning, the owner of that one missing vote could make the purchase a reality at the council's next meeting.

The council voted 14-5 to buy a former Savers and Gander Mountain store at 2002 Zeier Road for $2.6 million. But because the purchase would have been paired with $3 million from Dane County for the project, it required at least 15 votes for approval.

One member of the 20-member council, Ald. Nasra Wehelie, 7th District, was excused from the council's Tuesday night meeting, which as they often do, stretched into early Wednesday morning.

And under city ordinance, any council member excused from a council meeting can bring up a measure that failed during that council meeting for "reconsideration" at the next immediately succeeding council meeting — or in this case, the council's May 18 meeting.