Ho-Chunk Nation flag to fly at Madison Municipal Building

“The People of the Ho-Chunk Nation appreciate this momentous occasion by the City of Madison,” WhiteEagle said in a statement. “The flying of the Ho-Chunk flag affirms the Ho-Chunk people’s rightful place in history, in this place from the Ice Age until now and well into the future. The Ho-Chunk people are grateful for this recognition and hopeful we can continue to live and work together, making each day better than the last. May the Ho-Chunk flag fly above the City of Madison with pride and dignity.”

The Ho-Chunk flag’s five main colors — red, white, green, blue, and black — represent specific animals in the kinship system in which each clan is associated with a particular animal and hopes to gain the qualities of that animal. Each color also has special meanings in sacred tribal stories, which are recalled by their use in the flag.

The seal, which was adopted in 1984, is white with black edges. It includes two of the most important animals in Native American beliefs: the thunderbird, and the bear. The thunderbird, depicted as a bald eagle, represents the four upper clans Thunder, Eagle, Pigeon, Warrior. It carries a pipe for the peace enforced by the Thunder clan. Below it is the bear, in black, representing the eight lower clans Bear, Wolf, Deer, Elk, Buffalo, Water Spirit, Snake and Fish, and the Bear Clan being the “Chief of the Earth” in Ho-Chunk belief.