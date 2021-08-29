 Skip to main content
Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells closed for 4th day due to computer systems issues
Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells remained closed for a fourth day Sunday due to "computer systems issues," the casino said on its Facebook page.

"Closed again today as this computer systems issue is challenging, however, we have made much progress," the Facebook posting says. "Our team is working hard, and we hope to have better news in the near future."

Ho-Chunk's hotel and RV Park remain open for hotel guests, and its Whitetail Crossing convenience store is also open normal business hours, the posting says. Ho-Chunk's sister casinos in Madison, Black River Falls, Nekoosa, Wittenberg and Tomah also are open.

The need for system repairs was initially mentioned in a Facebook post at 8:11 a.m., Aug. 26, with an announcement that the casino would be open later than usual but that repairs were expected to be completed soon. The casino then made postings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday that it would be closed until further notice as its team continued to make progress addressing system issues.

Ho-Chunk Nation spokesperson Ken Luchterhand said he could not comment on the cause of the computer issue and might be able to release information Monday.

