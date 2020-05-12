Hmong, Spanish translators available at Alliant COVID-19 testing site

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Translators who speak Spanish and Hmong are on hand at the free drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic at the Alliant Energy Center. Testing is available from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday as part of the Badger Bounce Back plan announced by Gov. Tony Evers on April 20.

The testing, which started on May 11, will be conducted by the Wisconsin National Guard and will be used to find out if residents are currently positive for COVID-19. Residents will be able to remain in their cars the entire time if they utilize the drive-thru option and no appointments are necessary. The site will be open until at least June 6.

Test results are expected to be delivered within three to five days after being processed at Exact Sciences. It is important to note that this test is simply for COVID-19 and is not an antibody test, which would indicate if someone has had COVID-19 in the past.

Having translation services was a priority for the Public Health Madison and Dane County.

“The materials for consent are in Hmong and Spanish,” said Sarah Mattes, the agency’s operations director. “And that was in our request with the state that those be included. We’re trying to reach out to Hmong and Latinx groups of people to participate.”