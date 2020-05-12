Hmong, Spanish translators available at Alliant COVID-19 testing site

Translators who speak Spanish and Hmong are on hand at the free drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic at the Alliant Energy Center. Testing is available from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday as part of the Badger Bounce Back plan announced by Gov. Tony Evers on April 20.
The testing, which started on May 11, will be conducted by the Wisconsin National Guard and will be used to find out if residents are currently positive for COVID-19. Residents will be able to remain in their cars the entire time if they utilize the drive-thru option and no appointments are necessary. The site will be open until at least June 6.
Test results are expected to be delivered within three to five days after being processed at Exact Sciences. It is important to note that this test is simply for COVID-19 and is not an antibody test, which would indicate if someone has had COVID-19 in the past.
Having translation services was a priority for the Public Health Madison and Dane County.
“The materials for consent are in Hmong and Spanish,” said Sarah Mattes, the agency’s operations director. “And that was in our request with the state that those be included. We’re trying to reach out to Hmong and Latinx groups of people to participate.”
Mattes said about 350 tests were conducted Monday and there continues to be a steady stream of people showing up to get tested. Anyone who shows up to be tested will be asked to fill out some consent materials and a little bit of background information. The test itself consists of a nose swab that is sent to the Exact Sciences lab.
“If the test is negative they’ll get a call from the National Guard, which has a call center set up,” Mattes said. “If the test is positive, the public health department will follow through with that person.”
Mattes said that the testing is not just for Dane County residents, as had been previously reported, but is open to anyone. Under the Badger Bounce Back plan, Evers wants to have the capacity to test 85,000 people each week across the state.
This level of widespread testing is the first surge in capacity Wisconsin has experienced. As of March, the state’s supply of tests was so low that health care providers advised those who showed symptoms to essentially assume they had the disease and enter quarantine. Having a large facility like Alliant Energy to use as a testing facility may cause COVID-19 statistics to spike, but it will also give a more accurate depiction of where things are with the level of infection in Dane County, Mattes said.
“With real data and insight into the progress we’re making, we will know with confidence when we can take the next steps toward reopening,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said on her blog. “Not only will we know where we are, but we’ll know if we backslide or continue making forward progress.”
