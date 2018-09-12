Dane County has lost more than $700,000 in state and federal grants, causing even less money to be allocated to the county’s extensive social-service programs and its partners, officials said at a public hearing on the county budget Wednesday night.
The tight human-services budget was discussed Wednesday at the first of two public hearings before County Executive Joe Parisi finalizes and releases his executive budget proposal for 2019.
Human Services director Lynn Green said she and her department had to find funds from other areas to even partially fund some programs that had been previously fully funded by state or federal grants that have since been discontinued.
“It makes the best use of limited resources and increases revenue” to make up for lost funding, Green said of the budget request she provided ahead of the hearing.
Green said it would be difficult to modify her more than $200 million budget request to provide more funding for the variety of services that community members and organization leaders asked for Wednesday. She said many of those services may have previously been funded in part or fully by grants that are no longer being provided.
“The county can’t fill all the gaps,” Green said. “It’s really prioritizing where to put that limited money.”
The majority of speakers at the human-services hearing came to support the Kajsiab House, a social-services hub and community center for Hmong refugees who fled to the U.S. after serving in the Vietnam War. In August, the Kajsiab House operator Journey Mental Health Center said the center would have to close because of budget constraints. The speakers asked the county to help fund Kajsiab House through the end of this year and beyond for continuation of care.
See Vang, whose husband fought for the U.S. in the Vietnam War, said she still suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and can hear the bullets flying. She said she gets treatment at Kajsiab House, which will be lost upon its closing.
“As Kajsiab House will close, we will have no place to go and no place for help,” See Vang said, through a translator.
Peng Her, CEO of the Hmong Institute, asked for $40,000 from the county in funding through the end of the year, just a portion of the $150,000 needed to keep Kajsiab House open with continuing services. He also asked for $50,000 for 2019 to help the program transition to an independent organization.
Karen Menendez Coller, executive director of Centro Hispano, said the county should help support Kajsiab House because of a “lack of culturally sensitive services.”
“It’s time to take action and provide more equitable services to those who deserve it,” Menendez Coller said.
Menendez Coller also advocated for legal-services funding for the Latino community that may face discrimination and possible deportation.
Dawn Berney, executive director of the Jewish Social Services in Madison, also said funding for legal services is needed in the community. She said her group is consistently working to help Jewish immigrants.
Madison police officer Carlin Becker asked the county for $20,000 for advanced crisis intervention training, which is held by the National Alliance of Mental Illness of Dane County and teaches officers how to better respond to mental health crises to prevent injury or escalation.
Other speakers asked for more funding for housing-first initiatives like those at Rethke Terrace and Tree Lane and the upcoming complex on South Park Street so more wrap-around services for homeless people will be available.
Speakers also asked for more funding for Porchlight and its Safe Haven program, which had previously been funded by federal grants. Without those grants, executive director Karla Thennes said the program needs $175,000 to run through 2019. Currently, the budget request would allot $75,000 to Porchlight’s Save Haven.
Linda Ketchum, executive director of Madison-area Urban Ministries, asked the County Board to hold hearings that would be more accessible for homeless people, who may not be able to make evening meetings because they could lose their spot in an overnight shelter. She suggested venues like The Beacon, the county’s homeless day resource center, so the homeless people who are served by many of the county’s services can offer their input.
Parisi will use the testimony from the department leaders and community members when writing his budget, said his chief of staff, Josh Wescott . County Board chairwoman Sharon Corrigan said the testimony will be considered throughout the amendment process of the budget, although there will be also be other opportunities for public comment.
A hearing on all other departments in the Dane County budget will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. in room 201 of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.