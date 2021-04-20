Historically diverse Madison City Council sworn in to office

163rd City Council

At the swearing-in ceremony, the council honored outgoing alders, Carter as outgoing president and outgoing vice president Abbas.

In addition to Bidar and Rummel, Alds. Max Prestigiacomo, District 8; Michael Tierney, 16; Samba Baldeh, District 17; and Zachary Henak, District 10, chose not to run for re-election. They thanked family, friends, fellow alders and city staff during their time serving the city.

Baldeh advised incoming and returning alders to reach out to their colleagues and create true connections and not just political allyship.

“If you build human-to-human relationships, those are very likely to last for a very long time,” Baldeh said.

Carter also had tough words for alders returning to the council, saying that “we let hate and discord enter the chamber and divide us into pieces.”

“Hate, discord, and destruction cannot live in this chamber. It cannot live within us as policy makers,” Carter said. ‘We must set the example. We must walk the talk for these next two years for they will be challenging.”

The new City Council will resume its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.