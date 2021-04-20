Historically diverse Madison City Council sworn in to office

At a virtual swearing-in ceremony Tuesday, Madison’s City Council said farewell to outgoing members and welcomed new alders who make up one of the most diverse groups of local elected officials in the city’s history.
Members also elected a new leadership team: Syed Abbas, the former vice president and current District 12 alder, will serve as the next president and Ald. Arvina Martin, District 11, will be the next vice president.
“Thank you, all of my colleagues, for trusting my leadership,” said Abbas, who was nominated by outgoing president Ald. Sheri Carter, District 14.
Martin, who was nominated by Lindsay Lemmer, District 3, is a three-term alder and the first Native American woman to serve on the City Council. She was elected on a 12-7 vote, with one alder abstaining, over Ald. Brian Benford, District 6, who was nominated by Ald. Grant Foster, District 15.
Martin spoke of the trying year and the opportunity ahead to “remake how our city operates once the threat of COVID passes.”
“We have just spent a little over a year dealing with unprecedented challenges as a city,” Even when we get through it and the pandemic is over or handled, we’re going to have a tremendous amount of work to do.”
She said she will plan to work with Abbas on keeping meeting agendas manageable to avoid lengthy meetings that end after midnight, a recent concern.
Historic change
Madison’s elected officials dealt with an unprecedented year marked by the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout and a national reckoning with racism. Carter, who maintained her District 14 seat in a contested election against activist Brandi Grayson, steeled her colleagues for another challenging two years.
“We had protests, pandemic, shutdown, crippled economy and an overwhelmed health system, increased hate and fear,” Carter said. “These were unprecedented times and we have a long road ahead of us.”
Among the new members making up the 163rd City Council, Nikki Conklin and Charles Myadze defeated incumbents Paul Skidmore and Rebecca Kemble, respectively. The District 9 and and 18 races were among eight competitive races in which incumbents were challenged in their bid for re-election.
“I may be leaving the council but I plan to continue my public service in Madison and elsewhere,” Skidmore said, expressing his continued commitment to supporting public safety efforts, “orderly” development and businesses.
Kemble urged the new leaders to stick to their principles on which they ran for office and said they will have much to learn.
“It’s been an intense learning experience serving on the City Council, learning both in terms of the content of all the areas I’ve worked in as well as learning about the actual power structures in the city of Madison that goes way beyond city government,” Kemble said.
In total, the April 6 spring election saw 11 competitive races out of 20 council districts.
In recent years, the council has seen more firsts and become more diverse but many view this year as significant.
“When I was elected, the council was majority white and male and now the incoming council is majority Black and brown and half women,” outgoing District 6 alder Marsha Rummel said. “This change is historic.”
The coronavirus pandemic and protesting this summer over police brutality and racial inequities motivated many candidates to run in the spring election, including many candidates of color who sought and achieved local office.
“This is a very historic year for us in Madison in regards to representation on the Common council and (I) look forward to working with this diverse group of professionals,” Myadze said in an email.
Similar to candidates of color today, outgoing District 5 alder Shiva Bidar, who will be succeeded by Regina Vidaver, was motivated to run for 2009 to increase representation on the City Council and “have a seat at the table.”
“I wanted a city that I call home to be the welcoming and equitable city for Black and brown residents we all aspire to be,” Bidar said. “I am beyond filled with joy to see the new council — the most diverse council in the city’s history — sworn in today.”
163rd City Council
At the swearing-in ceremony, the council honored outgoing alders, Carter as outgoing president and outgoing vice president Abbas.
In addition to Bidar and Rummel, Alds. Max Prestigiacomo, District 8; Michael Tierney, 16; Samba Baldeh, District 17; and Zachary Henak, District 10, chose not to run for re-election. They thanked family, friends, fellow alders and city staff during their time serving the city.
Baldeh advised incoming and returning alders to reach out to their colleagues and create true connections and not just political allyship.
“If you build human-to-human relationships, those are very likely to last for a very long time,” Baldeh said.
Carter also had tough words for alders returning to the council, saying that “we let hate and discord enter the chamber and divide us into pieces.”
“Hate, discord, and destruction cannot live in this chamber. It cannot live within us as policy makers,” Carter said. ‘We must set the example. We must walk the talk for these next two years for they will be challenging.”
The new City Council will resume its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
