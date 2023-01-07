Historic preservation, redevelopment clash at property neighboring Tenney Park

A two-story building near Tenney Park that President Harry Truman dedicated in 1950 has been nominated as a city landmark, an effort that could complicate or kill a redevelopment plan that includes demolishing the building.

But the developer, who has shared informal concepts so far, still could keep the redevelopment on track by submitting a formal land use application before the city decides the landmark question.

As part of a large housing project, Vermilion Development of Chicago has proposed razing the utilitarian, two-story building at 1617 Sherman Ave., the first permanent location of the Credit Union National Association. The building was dedicated by Truman in a speech that placed the credit union movement as a key component of the administration's foreign policy.

The latest concepts show nearly 400 units in five buildings, including two, five-story multi-family structures, three sets of two-story townhouses and parking on the 8.2-acre site.

However, resident John Rolling, who lived next to the building in the 1970s, holds a doctorate in history from UW-Madison and spent a career in real estate appraisal, has submitted a 33-page landmark nomination for the property that's supported by the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation.

"Cities always change, we know that," Rolling said. "This is the kind of thing we need to keep as our legacy."

But the proposed landmark nomination would be "disruptive" to the redevelopment of the site, Vermilion managing director Darrin Jolas said.

The nomination will be considered by the city's Landmarks Commission at an online meeting at 5 p.m. on Monday, with the commission making a recommendation to the City Council, which could decide on a designation as soon as Feb. 7.

A Planning Division staff report says the nomination meets standards and recommends the commission refer it to the council for landmark designation. A designation would "strongly encourage" the adaptive reuse of the structure and its integration into a redevelopment with a high threshold for approving demolition of a historic resource, it says.

The fate of the site may depend on timing.

If Vermilion submits a land use application before the council's decision, the proposal would be considered under the regulations in effect at that time. A future landmark designation would have no effect on the city's land use review of the project, city historic preservation planner Heather Bailey said.

But if Vermilion or any developer offered a land use application after the property is designated, the application would be subject to the city's Historic Preservation Ordinance, which would not stop redevelopment but shape how it is undertaken, Bailey said.

In a statement, Vermilion said it will be submitting a land use application in the next few weeks.

The city now has 182 landmarks. The last, the Alano Society House at 511 N. Carroll St., was designated in 2013.

Connections to history

The property at 1617 Sherman Ave., called Filene House, is being nominated not for its connection to a renowned architect, design or construction, but for its connections to history. Its dedication by Truman on Sunday, May 14, 1950, made the front pages of local newspapers and the New York Times.

The arguments for designating File House as landmark include:

CUNA's significance as the leader of the credit union movement during a period of significance

The organization's choice of Madison as its permanent home, and

Construction of a simple structure to convey the practical purpose of the work there, which was to broaden the opportunity of banking services beyond the property-owning elite, the staff report says. The intent was to broaden economic opportunity and address economic disenfranchisement of the banking system at the time.

The most important figure in the early years of American credit union history was Edward A. Filene, a social reformer and prime mover to establish CUNA's headquarters in Madison, the nomination says.

From 1950 to 1980, the number of U.S. member credit unions rose from 12,000 to 22,000, and membership increased from less than 5 million to 45 million, the staff report says. During CUNA's occupancy of Filene House, its international activity blossomed, with significant sponsorship and growth of credit unions in Latin America, Asia, Africa and across the Caribbean.

The nomination also makes the case that the building is significant because of Truman's speech at the dedication, which made the credit union movement a key component of the administration's foreign policy. Under Truman's Point Four Program, credit unions would provide the economic aid to help and reconstruct the economies of developing countries and those recovering from the impacts of World War II, the staff report says.

With construction of the building months from completion, Truman gave the dedication speech to an estimated crowd of 9,000 at the UW Field House, which was broadcast over WIAB radio and carried nationally on NBC.

Truman then traveled to Filene House, where he laid the cornerstone before about 5,000 people, Rolling's nomination says. Crowds lined the motorcade route from a train stop at Commercial and Pennsylvania avenues to Grace Episcopal Church, where Truman and his family attended services, to the Field House for the address, to Filene House and back to the trainyard, it says.

Truman used the speech to highlight the potential impacts of CUNA's work and to campaign for passage of the Point Four Program. Congress approved the stalled legislation only days later.

The association between Filene House and Truman's foreign policy initiatives voiced at the 1950 dedication remained relevant through the building's 29-year headquarters, nationally and internationally, the nomination says.

"That's a very big deal," Rolling said. "I can't think of a property that stands out more as a legacy. It's a treasure."

In 1966, two-story additions were placed at the north and south sides of the building, and a third, two-story addition was placed at the rear of the structure in 2000. The building later became home to the Wisconsin Physician Service Insurance Corp. and currently houses Care Wisconsin.

Evolving plans

The city's Comprehensive Plan recommends "medium residential" land use for the property, generally two-to five-story buildings with a density of 20 to 90 units per acre, as well as a street connection through the property between Sherman and Fordem avenues, Planning Division director Heather Stouder said.

In October, Vermilion proposed to demolish the 46,952-square-foot building for a roughly $90 million, six-story redevelopment with 445 apartments and parking at the site adjacent to the park and overlooking Lake Mendota.

At the time, Vermilion said the building had outlived its useful life and is not suitable for renovation to residential use, that the proposal responded to the city's desire for more infill housing and redeveloping existing properties, and that the site was attractive because of its proximity to the lake, Tenney Park, bike paths and public transit.

But the proposal got a mixed reception from neighbors and city officials, and in December, Vermilion offered revised plans that include 405 units in three buildings, which again got a mixed response.

Vermilion has again revised plans, bringing the unit count under 400 and spreading them among the five buildings.

The most prominent building fronting Sherman Avenue ranges from one to five stories and features walk-up units. The second five-story, multi-family building fronts a new street running through the property. Both include green roofs with amenity spaces, and each wraps around two floors of parking. The two-story townhomes feature private garages.

A landmark designation would encourage adapting the Filene House as part of a redevelopment.

An example of that is the incorporation of the former Madison Catholic Association Clubhouse in the development of the Hilton Madison Monona Terrace hotel, 15 E. Wilson St., Bailey's staff report says.

Rolling supports an adaptive reuse of 1617 Sherman Ave. "There's a lot of room there," he said. "This is a classic adaptive reuse site."

Potter Lawson, the current and original architect, analyzed the building early in the planning process and determined it did not warrant reuse, Vermilion's statement says. Also, the setback of the existing building would preclude the level of density recommended in city plans, it says.