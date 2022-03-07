Historic Breese Stevens Field may again host Independence Day fireworks

For the second straight year, Big Top Sports and Festival Foods are teaming to launch Independence Day fireworks at historic Breese Stevens Field on the Near East Side to take the place of the huge Shake the Lake festival on the Lake Monona Shoreline canceled in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus," a ticketed event free for kids with an adult, will feature food and drink, live local music, and a pyrotechnics show show from behind the stage on July, 2, the last Saturday before the holiday.

"We are excited to bring back a successful event that we launched last year," Big Top chief operating officer Conor Caloia said. "As of now, it will be the only Downtown fireworks show and will feature local music in a family-friendly environment. Festival Foods Shake the Lake had become too costly to close down a state highway for 24 hours for a one day event. We made the decision to not continue that event in advance of the start of the pandemic."

At Breese Stevens, located on the 900 block of East Washington Avenue, the noise level at point of explosion will be under 80 decibels, and the style of pyrotechnic completely deteriorates before it hits ground, leaving no mess in the neighborhood, Big Top said in an application to the city Park Commission. There will be no fireworks or amplified live music after 10 p.m. The show will be visible to surrounding area, but the best view will be from inside the stadium, it says.

Ald. Brian Benford, 6th District, who represents the area, and the Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Association have indicated support for the event, the application says.

Benford said he's personally not a fan of fireworks and knows others who feel the same, and that many pet owners and people must already deal with constant loud noises on East Washington Avenue, but recognizes that fireworks resonate with others.

"If MPD, MFD, and city park’s staff feel confident about safety; and the event will not extend too late into the night, I am thrilled for those that like fireworks," he said.

Meanwhile, Big Top is also seeking permission to remove existing storage spaces under the Mifflin Street side of the landmark stadium for new uses, including new office space for Big Top Events and Forward Madison FC soccer team staff and a club space for use on event and non-event dates.

The improvements, which will cost more than $500,000 and be entirely funded by Big Top, will will feature a glass garage door view onto Mifflin Street, re-purposed materials to create a bar space, food service and private restrooms.

"The new space will mix the vintage space originally constructed in 1935 with new modern finishes," Caloia said. "The Forward Club will offer a climate controlled, indoor space that the facility does not currently offer. We expect the capacity to be about 100. This space will be used on match days for Forward Club ticket holders and year round for community events, corporate meetings and special gatherings such as Forward Madison and World Cup watch parties."

Big Top, which will locate its 22 full-time employees in its new offices under the grandstand, will also host a series of events and other uses in the space, including opening the space up to the neighborhood periodically, he said.

"I am happy that Big Top is partnering with the city to help revitalize and enhance the stadium," Benford said. "I have always looked at Breese as an amazing, historical gem that has been sustained for future generations to come."

The Park Commission us scheduled to discuss the pyrotechnics display and stadium improvements at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday.

