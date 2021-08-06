Hiring deadline for Madison's independent police monitor extended

Interested candidates for Madison’s first ever independent police monitor position have more time to apply for the job after the city extended the deadline to Aug. 16.
The original deadline passed on Aug. 1. Madison’s director of human resources, Harper Donahue, said the extension did not reflect a lack of quality with the applications received so far.
“The extension was indeed solely based on the limited pool of applicants,” Donahue said in an email.
The City Council created the auditor position last September as a part of milestone police oversight measures. The position will have the capacity to examine policies, patterns and practices and promote long-term systemic changes on an ongoing basis.
The independent auditor will report to the 13-member civilian oversight board that was also created last year. In addition to hiring the monitor, the board will conduct an annual review of the police chief and make policy recommendations to police, among other responsibilities.
Keetra Burnette, the board’s chair, said in an email that she is hopeful a qualified candidate will emerge.
According to the job description, the auditor should have four years of experience in public or private administration, police oversight, or a related field, and should demonstrate an understanding of the communities served. The person should also have a postsecondary degree in a related field or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
Instead of a specific degree, the city will consider an equivalent combination of education, training and experience, according to the job description.
The auditor will make between $103,636 and $139,909 per year, the same salary range as some city department directors.
