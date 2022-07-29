High-profile endorsements light up GOP gubernatorial primary

After months of actively campaigning to challenge Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall, the premise that former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch would be the de facto frontrunner in the GOP gubernatorial primary hit a snag with Tim Michels’ late entry into the race.
A little over a month later, Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp., received a bombshell endorsement from former President Donald Trump, who still holds considerable sway over Wisconsin Republicans. A month later, he followed up with an endorsement from former Gov. Tommy Thompson, who had previously been mulling his own potential run for governor.
What's more, Kleefisch fell about 5 percentage points short of securing an endorsement from the Republican Party of Wisconsin at its annual state convention in May as delegates grappled with the decision backing a candidate with strong ties to established Republicans or self-proclaimed political outsiders. Individual support for all other candidates, including Michels, state Rep. Timothy Ramthun who continues to call for the constitutionally impossible task of decertifying the 2020 presidential election, and business consultant Kevin Nicholson, who has since dropped out of the race, was in the single digits.
Facing an apparent surge from her primary rival, Kleefisch last week announced her own key endorsements from former Vice President Mike Pence — a once close ally to Trump who, like the former president, is mulling his own 2024 prospects — and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a fierce rival turned close ally of Trump's who won the state's 2016 presidential primary.
She's also been backed by former Gov. Scott Walker, who Kleefisch served under for eight years, and more than 50 Republican state lawmakers, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.
"What’s Trump’s endorsement worth? It’s kind of hard to quantify in the Republican Party, I think you’d certainly rather have it than not," said Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabato's Crystal Ball. “And these endorsements from other folks are probably less meaningful, although the combination of Walker and Pence and other folks are probably a signal to the traditional Republicans that Kleefisch is the person to go to.”
Trump and Pence have thrown their support behind competing gubernatorial candidates in other states as well, including in Arizona and Georgia, where Pence-backed Gov. Brian Kemp ultimately defeated Trump's chosen candidate, David Perdue.
Michels and Kleefisch were leading the race, separated by 1 percentage point, in recent statewide polling. Ramthun, who has been endorsed by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and business owner Adam Fischer are also running in the Aug. 9 primary. Ramthun polled more than 20 points below Michels and Kleefisch in June. Fischer was not included in the poll.
The winner of the primary will go on to face incumbent Evers on Nov. 8 in a high stakes midterm election for both parties that could dramatically shape Wisconsin policy over the next four years.
Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall, has maintained the role of goalie over the last several years, vetoing more than 100 bills passed by the Republican-led Legislature, including GOP-authored bills to limit abortions and alter state election processes — measures his Republican gubernatorial challengers have said they would likely sign if elected.
“This is not a normal election," said Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. "Normally there’s a difference of opinion between Democrats and Republicans across a set of issues … but it’s not about whether we should be a democracy or whether people should have these basic rights or freedoms. This time the Republican Party has jumped way out into the extreme fringe.”
Republicans, who have shown to be more enthusiastic to vote in the upcoming election than their Democratic counterparts, according to recent polling, have said pocketbook issues like the gas tax and inflation will play the biggest role in the primary and general election.
“The candidates … especially the Michels’ team, are jumping out there with endorsements, saying ‘Look, this is a proven track record. We’ve got endorsements,'" Republican Party of Wisconsin executive director Mark Jefferson said. “I think it helps a little bit, I think what helps more is engaging the public.”
Here's where the candidates stand on the issues:
Abortion
All three leading candidates said they support the the state's 173-year-old abortion ban, which prohibits abortions from the time of conception unless it's necessary to save the mother's life.
Michels said he supports contraception, including emergency forms like the pill known as Plan B. He said he would also boost counseling and other resources for women with unplanned pregnancies.
Kleefisch said she wants to "enforce the laws we have on the books and defend the sanctity of life while providing resources to moms." She also said Plan B and other contraception options "will not be illegal when I am governor of the state of Wisconsin" and said at a recent debate that "miscarriage care and ectopic pregnancy treatment are not abortion."
Ramthun said he would work to provide additional resources to pregnancy crisis centers across the state and speed up the adoption process for women with unplanned pregnancies.
The 2020 election
Ramthun continues to push for the legally and constitutionally impossible task of decertifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Kleefisch has said the 2020 election was "rigged," but said she will not make decertification a priority.
While he has said the 2020 election was "maybe" stolen, Michels said decertifying the results of the 2020 election is "not a priority" if he's elected governor. Michels has been endorsed by Trump, who continues to make unfounded claims of widespread election fraud.
A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.
Wisconsin Elections Commission
Ramthun has called for dismantling the state's bipartisan elections commission and putting electoral duties under the Secretary of State, which does not currently oversee elections.
Kleefisch has also proposed abolishing the state agency and creating a new office within the state Department of Justice to oversee elections and investigate instances of voter fraud.
Michels' plan would drastically alter the Wisconsin Elections Commission, but stops short of abolishing the agency. Instead, Michels has said he would call the Legislature into a special session on his first day as governor to vote to remove the agency's six commissioners. He would also terminate all senior staff at the agency and require them to reapply under the newly appointed commission.
Speaking in a WISN-AM debate Wednesday, Michels said he would replace the commission with an agency with appointees from each of Wisconsin's eight congressional districts.
"That is to me what seems to be fair and if people have a problem with that representative on the new, whatever the replacement is — WEC 2.0 board — they can go to their congressman," Michels said. "There’s much more direct representation there.”
Michels did not specify if members of congress would appoint the commissioners. Five of Wisconsin's eight congressional districts are held by Republicans. The current commission is evenly split between three Democratic and three Republican appointees.
Jobs and the economy
Michels has called for reducing corporate and individual income taxes and recruiting out-of-state veterans to boost the workforce, increasing energy production, eliminating the personal property tax and increased spending on vocational-technical training programs.
Kleefisch's plan calls for eliminating the personal property tax on businesses, increasing apprenticeship and dual enrollment opportunities, restrictions on unemployment benefits and boosted talent attraction and energy production.
Speaking during a recent debate hosted by TMJ4, Ramthun said he would prohibit mask and vaccine mandates, enhance education and reduce taxes to address state labor shortage challenges.
Ramthun has suggested eliminating the property tax levy that funds the state's public school system, as well as the state income tax, while Michels said he would review every state department for "fraud and abuse" and seek cuts or the elimination of agencies. Kleefisch has proposed moving the state to a 3.54% flat tax as the first step toward eventually eliminating the state income tax.
Education
Michels, Kleefisch and Ramthun have all supported measures prohibiting instruction about systemic racism, known broadly as "critical race theory," and systemic sexism instruction.
They also support universal school vouchers, breaking up the Milwaukee Public Schools district and the creation of a "Parental Bill of Rights," to allow parents to sue a school district or school official if they don't allow parents to determine the names and pronouns used for the child while at school, review instructional materials and outlines used by the child's school and access any education-related information regarding the child, among other measures.
Crime
Michels proposes creating increased mandatory minimum penalties for felons found in possession of a firearm, replacing Green Bay's prison with a larger, modern facility, bail reform and incentivizing the hiring of more police officers. He also supports measures to reduce state funding to communities that seek to reduce police funding.
Kleefisch has campaigned on her pledge to hire at least 1,000 police officers using part of the state's projected budget surplus. She has also proposed mandatory minimum bail for violent offenders and increased penalties for those who resist arrest, reckless driving and assault of a police officer.
Michels and Kleefisch have also said they would fire Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm, whose office recommended bail at just $1,000 for Darrell Brooks Jr. Prosecutors say Brooks drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, a Republican stronghold, just days after he was released in November. Six people died and dozens more were injured.
Ramthun has also said he "backs the blue" and has proposed increased penalties for offenders with less options for judges to reduce bail.
Paid family leave
All three Republicans spoke in favor of paid family leave, though did not provide details on what specific measures they would pursue, in a recent debate. Democratic state lawmakers have proposed providing tax-funded payments to workers, while Republicans have made other proposals, including shifting Social Security payments.
Previous efforts to pass paid family leave by Democrats have failed to gain traction in the Republican-led Legislature.
1 of 10
Ron Johnson
JACQUELYN MARTIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has supported federal abortion bans in the past and praised the leaked Roe draft opinion but said the matter is best be handled by each state. Still, the Oshkosh Republican's spokesperson, Alexa Henning, would not clarify whether Johnson would support a federal ban.
"The reality is there is no consensus on passing federal legislation, nor will there be without the process first playing out in the states," she said in a statement. "The Senator has always felt that this issue is best decided by the people on a state-by-state basis."
Johnson supported a federal 20-week abortion ban with exceptions for rape, incest or threat to the life of the mother. He also signed onto the U.S. Supreme Court brief in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — the case poised to trigger the court overturning Roe — to uphold Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban. The Mississippi law has exceptions for medical emergencies or “a severe fetal abnormality.”
"Roe v. Wade delayed a democratic resolution to the profound moral question of abortion for 50 years," Henning said in a statement.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is the Democratic U.S. Senate frontrunner according to the Marquette Law School Poll, called for nationwide abortion protections and the abolition of the filibuster to achieve that goal.
“I firmly believe in every woman’s right to make decisions about her own body," he said in a statement. "Politicians have no right to put restrictions on that decision."
Barnes said he would vote in favor of the Women's Health Protection Act, the leading effort to codify the right to an abortion nationwide.
The measure would permit abortions any time before fetal viability and after viability as long as the pregnancy could pose a risk to the pregnant patient's life or health.
Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry also said he supports Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's Women's Health Protection Act.
Speaking from the U.S. Supreme Court the night the majority draft opinion came out, Lasry warned such a decision would lead to an almost complete abortion ban in Wisconsin.
Polling second in the Democratic Senate primary according to the Marquette poll, Lasry said he supports the proposal that guarantees "a pregnant person’s right to access an abortion — and the right of an abortion provider to deliver these abortion services — free from medically unnecessary restrictions that interfere with a patient’s individual choice or the provider-patient relationship."
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, the only female top-tier Senate candidate, campaigned on codifying Roe before the leaked draft opinion made national headlines.
She "opposes abortion restrictions that endanger or punish women," Godlewski spokesperson Sarah Abel said in a statement. She has also expressed support for the Women's Health Protection Act.
After the leak, Godlewski expressed frustration at Democrats' fruitless attempts to codify Roe and ran an ad blasting Johnson for supporting reversing a case that guaranteed abortion protections nationwide for nearly 50 years.
"Sarah believes these personal and complicated decisions should be left to women and their doctors," Abel said.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said he would vote to eliminate the filibuster and codify Roe if he were a U.S. senator after Politico broke the news about the leaked draft.
"A woman's right to choose is absolute. I trust women to make their own medical decisions," the Democratic Senate candidate said in a statement. "I have a 100% NARAL and Planned Parenthood voting record over three terms (2005-11) in the state Assembly — no one else in the field can match that."
Saying reproductive rights were on the ballot in November, Nelson also said he favors expanding the U.S. Supreme Court. Conservative justices currently hold a 6-3 majority on the court.
After the leak, Nelson said, "The Supreme Court has shown their hand. Senator Chuck Schumer must call a special session to blow up the filibuster and codify Roe now.”
Soon after the Roe leak made national headlines, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers led a coalition of 17 governors across the country calling on Congress to pass Baldwin's Women’s Health Protection Act.
Still on the books but unenforceable since Roe, a resumption of the state ban would swamp Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to stand as a bulwark between the Republican-controlled Legislature and a full-fledged abortion ban.
Still, he said he "will fight every day" for access to abortion and reproductive rights as long as he is governor.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, whom the Marquette poll shows is the clear Republican frontrunner in the gubernatorial race, said she supports Wisconsin's law that bans abortion in almost every instance except for when the mother's life is at risk.
Asked during a Fox6 interview whether she would support additional exceptions for rape and incest, Kleefisch said she wouldn't because she doesn't "think it’s the baby’s fault how the baby is conceived."
She also said she hoped and prayed for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe. In the past, Kleefisch said she would support a bill banning abortions after doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat.
Where Wisconsin's top 10 gubernatorial and U.S. Senate candidates stand on abortion
Six months out from the November election, Republican and Democratic senatorial and gubernatorial candidates could hardly differ more on abortion policy.
