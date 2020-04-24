High PFAS levels found in Starkweather Creek sediment

Powell said that the sediment findings are important because fish take up PFAS from the sediment, then are consumed by anglers and their families.

“Many shoreline anglers here in Madison are low-income people of color who depend on this fish as a source of food,” she said, “so they are disproportionately at risk for these health problems.”

The highest level of PFOS in sediment was found in a sample taken just downstream of the Bridges Golf Club ditch, near the former Burke sewage treatment plant. That sample had 21,400 ppt of PFOS, and 24,482 ppt for total PFAS. A sample from the creek at Anderson Street registered 17,900 ppt for PFOS, and 27,800 ppt for total PFAS. A sample at Olbrich Park had 7,260 ppt for PFOS and 8,190 ppt total PFAS. And a sample from the creek at Fair Oaks Avenue registered 2,020 ppt for PFOS, with no other PFAS present.

By comparison, a tributary that is not downstream from Truax Field showed 392 ppt for PFOS and 643 ppt for total PFAS.