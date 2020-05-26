Here's who's running for Madison's four open legislative seats

Some voters in the Madison area will elect both their new state representative and senator this cycle, as candidates vie for four open seats in the Wisconsin Legislature in the coming months.
The heavily Democratic districts — two in the Assembly and another two in the Senate — have drawn nearly two dozen candidates. Most are Democrats, meaning each seat could see a heavily contested partisan primary come mid-August, assuming all the contenders officially make it on the ballots.
The elections will fill seats left open by heavy-hitters in the party: Madison Rep. Chris Taylor, who is giving up a seat on the Legislature's powerful budget committee; Monona Sen. Mark Miller, who's worked as a lawmaker for more than two decades; and Madison Sen. Fred Risser, the longest serving legislator in the state and nation.
Miller's announcement earlier this year led Madison Rep. Melissa Sargent, first elected to the Assembly in 2012, to quickly launch a campaign for his seat, leaving hers vacant in the process.
To qualify for the ballot, candidates have to first complete a series of tasks, including filing a campaign registration statement and turning in hundreds of valid signatures (the thresholds vary by office) to the Wisconsin Elections Commission by June 1.
Primaries for the seats are scheduled for Aug. 11, while the general election is Nov. 3. Because the districts are quite blue, the primary will likely determine who takes office in each of the open seats.
What follows is a rundown of the four open seats and a list of candidates who have expressed interest in the districts, according to the Elections Commission's candidate tracking form. This report will be updated after Monday's filing deadline.
Assembly District 48
The seat spanning Madison's north and east sides is currently held by Sargent, though her plans to run for state Senate have resulted in a crowded field of potential candidates.
That includes four Democrats: Madison Ald. Samba Baldeh, in his third term representing District 17; fellow Madison Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, who has served on the City Council since last April; Madison lawyer Walter Stewart, who has never before sought public office; and Jason Vangalis, who works as a business retention and expansion specialist at a bottled water manufacturer and is also running for office for the first time.
Listed as a Republican is Samuel Anderson, whose Facebook page says he's running "on a Libertarian platform."
Assembly District 76
Currently held by Taylor, the district covering downtown Madison and the isthmus has drawn six Democrats, one Republican and one independent candidate.
Among the Democrats are longtime alder and state Department of Revenue employee Marsha Rummel; Heather Driscoll, an advocate for environmental issues who unsuccessfully ran for Dane County Board in 2018; Madison School Board member Nicki Vander Meuelen, a juvenile attorney and disability rights advocate; and Francesca Hong, an owner of local restaurant Morris Ramen and president of the Culinary Ladies Collective.
Also running as Democrats are Ali Maresh, a mental health advocate, and Tyrone Cratic Williams, a police officer who in 2017 started a financial education business aimed at boosting financial literacy among young people and in communities of color.
Republican Patrick Hull and Freeman Party candidate Thomas Leager, who helped organize the “reopen Wisconsin” rally protesting the former statewide stay-at-home order at the Capitol last month and was an opening speaker at the event, are also registered as candidates.
Senate District 16
The district, currently held by Miller, includes the 48th Assembly District covering the northern and eastern parts of Madison, and also incorporates Sun Prairie, Cottage Grove, Stoughton, McFarland and Fitchburg.
The race for this seat is smaller than the others; in addition to Sargent, one other Democrat is registered to run: Andrew McKinney, of Cottage Grove, who serves as president of the Monona Grove School Board and was previously planning on running as an independent.
GOP contender Scott Barker, who serves as a lieutenant for the Sun Prairie Fire Department on the city's west side and identified himself as "a moderate Republican with a conservative approach to spending and taxes and a moderate approach to many social issues" in a March Facebook post, is also in the race.
Senate District 26
Risser's planned retirement from the 26th Senate District covering Madison's downtown and near west side (including the entirety of the 76th Assembly District) is setting up a five-way Democratic primary for the seat.
Most candidates had announced their intentions to run prior to Risser's announcement this spring. They include: Nada Elmikashfi, who previously worked with NextGen America and held roles in the Capitol; Aisha Moe, a Capitol staffer and former volunteer for U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Gov. Tony Evers; and William Henry Davis III, a write-in candidate for lieutenant governor last cycle.
More recently, former state lawmaker and unsuccessful 2018 gubernatorial candidate Kelda Roys has also jumped in the race, as well as John Imes, Wisconsin Environmental Initiative executive director and unsuccessful candidate for the 77th Assembly District in 2018.
As of Tuesday, no Republican or independent candidates had registered to run for the seat, according to the Elections Commission candidate tracking form.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.