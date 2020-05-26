Here's who's running for Madison's four open legislative seats

Miller's announcement earlier this year led Madison Rep. Melissa Sargent, first elected to the Assembly in 2012, to quickly launch a campaign for his seat, leaving hers vacant in the process.

To qualify for the ballot, candidates have to first complete a series of tasks, including filing a campaign registration statement and turning in hundreds of valid signatures (the thresholds vary by office) to the Wisconsin Elections Commission by June 1.

Primaries for the seats are scheduled for Aug. 11, while the general election is Nov. 3. Because the districts are quite blue, the primary will likely determine who takes office in each of the open seats.

What follows is a rundown of the four open seats and a list of candidates who have expressed interest in the districts, according to the Elections Commission's candidate tracking form. This report will be updated after Monday's filing deadline.

Assembly District 48