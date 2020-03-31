Here's where you can get free meals in Madison area during COVID-19 pandemic

We've all got too much to worry about keeping ourselves and our families safe during the current public health crisis than to worry about whether we can put food on the table.

Here are ways you or your loved ones in the Madison area can be provided for if money is tight. This list will be updated periodically. To be added to the list, or to make any corrections, please email: wsjcity@madison.com

Residents can also call 211 to be directed to the nearest food pantry.

Madison School District

The Madison School District is offering free bagged breakfasts and lunches for children Monday through Friday at 12 sites throughout the district.

Meal pickups between 11 and 11:45 a.m. weekdays at:

Badger Rock Middle School, 501 E. Badger Road.

Lake View Elementary School, 1802 Tennyson Lane.

Leopold Elementary School, 2602 Post Road.

Memorial High School, 201 S. Gammon Road.

Meal pickups between noon and 12:45 p.m. weekdays at: