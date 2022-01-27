Here’s why Republicans are trying to ban absentee ballot drop boxes

Absentee ballot drop boxes come in various sizes, but they’re built of steel, locked, and emptied on a regular schedule by authorized personnel operating in teams. Supporters say they are as secure, if not more so, than U.S. Postal Service mailboxes.

So why have Republicans launched multiple legal challenges against the use of the boxes in Wisconsin and elsewhere?

The principal reason cited in court filings in Wisconsin is that nothing in state law permits the state Elections Commission to issue guidance to clerks allowing them to set up the boxes.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, the conservative law firm that has filed multiple legal challenges against the use of drop boxes in the state, notes that state law says an absentee ballot “shall be mailed by the elector, or delivered in person, to the municipal clerk issuing the ballot or ballots.”

“Wisconsin voters, candidates, and election officials deserve certainty on the legal methods to cast an absentee ballot,” WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said in a statement.

At the same time, state law also doesn’t forbid drop boxes. Proponents — including the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, Disability Rights Wisconsin, Wisconsin Faith Voice For Justice and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin — say the boxes provide a safe, secure and accessible alternative to mailing in a ballot or voting in person during a pandemic.

Hundreds of municipal clerks made use of the freestanding, mailbox-like structures in 2020 when there still wasn’t a vaccine for COVID-19 and public health officials were warning against large gatherings, like at polling places. At the same time, the large number of absentee ballots requested that year, combined with cutbacks at the U.S. Postal Service, led many to worry their ballots wouldn’t make it back in time if they were mailed.

In Madison, 13 of the city’s 14 drop boxes are located at fire stations, with one more at Elver Park, according to the city website. Ballots are retrieved from the boxes by two sworn election officials, who secure the ballots in a ballot bag with a tamper-evident seal and return them to the City Clerk’s Office.

So what is the harm in allowing people to place their ballots in the boxes?

In short, some Republicans argue that adding any unauthorized method for returning ballots opens the door to fraudulent activity, despite multiple reviews of the 2020 election finding no evidence of widespread fraud. And when clerks in largely Democratic areas like Madison make more use of the boxes than clerks in other areas, some conservatives have questioned if that provides an unfair advantage — even though the boxes have been used throughout Wisconsin, including areas that voted heavily for Republicans.

“I think there is a much broader and concerted effort here to make it harder to vote and to cast doubt on our electoral process and I think this is just one piece of that bigger picture,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

In its review of elections administration, the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau reported that, based on results from the nearly half of the 1,835 municipal clerks in Wisconsin who responded to an agency survey, the boxes had appeared in all corners of the state prior to the November 2020 election.

Nearly 29% of respondents, or 245 clerks, said they had used the boxes, according to the Audit Bureau. According to a map the agency created, from 24 to 54 municipalities in each of seven regions of the state used them, including in the northeast and northwest parts of the state where former President Donald Trump won the vast majority of counties.

In all, the boxes were in use in at least 43 cities, 46 villages and 156 towns, according to the Audit Bureau.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.