Here's where you can get free meals in Madison during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

Families can get free grab-and-go meals from several sites throughout the Madison area during the COVID-19 coronavirus emergency — the latest being seven locations opened by the YMCA Wednesday.

The YMCA announced Wednesday that it is immediately launching two programs to provide meals in Sun Prairie and Madison, one program focused on meals for children and the other for the elderly.

“As schools and other institutions locally and around the world close to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, many individuals and families are cut off from critical food assistance resources,” the YMCA said. “Kids and seniors are particularly affected.”

The program for children under 18 will provide 100 grab-and-go meals a day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at four sites in Sun Prairie:

Sun Prairie VFW Post 9362, 349 S. Walker Way.

The Element on Main Apartments Clubhouse, 102 Park Circle.

Rolling Prairie Apartments Clubhouse, 415 S. Bird St.

McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club, 232 Windsor St.