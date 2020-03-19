Here's where you can get free meals in Madison during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

Families can get free grab-and-go meals from several sites throughout the Madison area during the COVID-19 coronavirus emergency — the latest being seven locations opened by the YMCA Wednesday.
The YMCA announced Wednesday that it is immediately launching two programs to provide meals in Sun Prairie and Madison, one program focused on meals for children and the other for the elderly.
“As schools and other institutions locally and around the world close to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, many individuals and families are cut off from critical food assistance resources,” the YMCA said. “Kids and seniors are particularly affected.”
The program for children under 18 will provide 100 grab-and-go meals a day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at four sites in Sun Prairie:
- Sun Prairie VFW Post 9362, 349 S. Walker Way.
- The Element on Main Apartments Clubhouse, 102 Park Circle.
- Rolling Prairie Apartments Clubhouse, 415 S. Bird St.
- McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club, 232 Windsor St.
Each child will be provided with two meals, one for lunch and the other for breakfast the following day. Children have to be present to receive the food.
The senior program is available at three locations in Madison and Sun Prairie:
- East YMCA, 711 Cottage Grove Road.
- Sun Prairie YMCA, 1470 Don Simon Drive.
- West YMCA, 5515 Medical Circle.
Meals are available from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The YMCA will be providing 125 drive-up meals a day to seniors.
Food pantries and other organizations are also providing free curbside pickup meals at other sites in Madison.
The River Food Pantry said Monday it has canceled its community meals and on-site lunch programs and moved to curbside pickups only at its pantry at 2201 Darwin Road. The group will also be delivering bagged lunches Monday through Saturday to low-income neighborhoods as part of its MUNCH program serving children and teens.
The Goodman Community Center said effective Tuesday, pre-packaged bags of food would be available for pickup at its food pantry at 149 Waubesa St.
While schools are closed, the Madison School District is also providing free bagged breakfasts and lunches for children Monday through Friday at 12 sites throughout the district.
Meals can be picked up between 11 and 11:45 a.m. weekdays at:
- Badger Rock Middle School, 501 E. Badger Road.
- Lake View Elementary School, 1802 Tennyson Lane.
- Leopold Elementary School, 2602 Post Road.
- Memorial High School, 201 S. Gammon Road.
Meals can be picked up between noon and 12:45 p.m. weekdays at:
- Cherokee Middle School, 4301 Cherokee Drive.
- La Follette High School, 702 Pflaum Road.
- Sherman Middle School/Shabazz High School, 1601 N. Sherman Ave.
- Boys & Girls Club of Dane County’s Allied Drive location, 4619 Jenewein Road.
Meals can be picked up between 1 and 1:45 p.m. weekdays at:
- East High School, 2222 E. Washington Ave.
- Hawthorne Elementary School, 3344 Concord Ave.
- Lincoln Elementary School, 909 Sequoia Trail.
- Toki Middle School/Orchard Ridge Elementary School, 5606 Russett Road.
