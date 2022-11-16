Here are the rules for alternate-side parking this winter in Madison

Tuesday marked the beginning of Madison’s alternate-side parking rules, which require those parking overnight on city streets to park on the even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered days and the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days.

The most common mistake drivers make in trying to follow the rules? They forget the day doesn’t start until midnight and end up parking on the even side of the street on, say, Nov. 18, only to wake up the next morning, Nov. 19, to find a ticket on their windshield.

Between the hours of 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. every day until March 15, vehicles parked on Madison streets must be on the odd side of the street on odd-numbered days and the even side of the street on even-numbered days.

The only exception to this blanket requirement is in the city’s Snow Emergency Zone, which covers the Isthmus and parts of the Near East and Near West sides. In this area, alternate-side parking restrictions are only in effect when it’s snowed and the city has declared a snow emergency to make it easier to plow.

Parking overnight on the wrong side of the street risks a $20 ticket unless there’s been a declared snow emergency, in which case the fine shoots up to $60.

For more information, visit go.madison.com/parking.