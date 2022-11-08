Here are the referendums on Dane County ballots today

Voters in Dane County will have the chance to give their views on a trio of advisory ballot referendums on marijuana and abortion this Election Day.

The referendums will ask voters if they support legalizing, taxing and regulating marijuana for people 21 and older and whether convictions for possession of small amounts of pot should be expunged.

Another referendum asks if voters support repealing Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban.

The questions are merely advisory and have no legal ability to change state law.

Dane County voters already had a referendum question on the legalization of marijuana in 2018. Seventy-six percent of voters said then they support legalizing the drug for recreational use.

At the municipal level, voters will see the following referendums:

Town of Medina voters will decide whether the town treasurer can be appointed to the Town Board.

Shorewood Hills voters will be asked to increase the village’s levy to fund new staff and technological needs and establish competitive wage rates.

Middleton voters will be asked to increase the city’s levy to hire more police, parks and communications staff.

Waunakee voters will decide whether to construct a public outdoor aquatics facility at a cost of $9.4 million.

There are also 10 school district referendums this election.

Three of the referendums, in Waunakee and Stoughton, ask voters to authorize more borrowing to pay for construction projects. Two of the referendums, in Mount Horeb and Waunakee, ask voters to let districts temporarily exceed their state-imposed revenue limits. Five referendums are recurring, or permanent, expansions of the revenue limit, covering operational costs such as staffing and utilities. Those are in Sun Prairie, Oregon, Verona, Belleville and Middleton-Cross Plains.