Here are 26 ways Michael Gableman is seeking to change Wisconsin's election laws

Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman makes 26 recommendations in his "interim investigative report" on Wisconsin's November 2020 election, released Tuesday. They are broken down into four categories:
To improve transparency
- Eliminate the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Gableman contends the agency's staff "remains deeply connected to special interest groups and fails to adequately respond to voter and clerk complaints."
- Eliminate or reduce fees for voter registration data "to put all citizens on equal footing, and to allow for citizens to help keep the system up to date."
- Maintain a single statewide voter registration database and make it publicly available and secure.
- Create an office to audit and oversee elections. The office would be distinct from the Legislative Audit Bureau but would conduct "periodic and random auditing of elections in various jurisdictions."
- Standardize a process for contesting elections after they are over including allowing losers to audit "a small number of wards for a nominal cost, or for free."
- Prohibit provisions in government contracts with election-related vendors that allow vendors to release “sensitive voter data” and ignore “governmental requests for information, such as valid criminal or legislative subpoenas." Contracts should not allow vendors to block the release of data government has paid for.
- Minimize early and absentee voting. "It is evident that widespread use of absentee and absentee-in-person voting renders public participation and oversight of counting impossible."
- Encourage in-house technical support, including including "a single statewide machine system or single-client vendor."
- End participation with the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), which compares voter information with other government databases to flag people who may have moved. Gableman portrayed the organization as partisan and said the same work can be done through "bilateral agreements with states."
To improve accountability
- Provide a way for private citizens to challenge the accuracy of the state's voter rolls.
- Change who certifies presidential electors from the head of the elections commissioner and the governor to "electors in a politically accountable body, such an association of elected county clerks."
- Provide a way to challenge presidential elections before and after they are certified. "Such processes might establish administrative or legal rights, or establish opportunities to raise or expedite decertification procedures on the floor of the Assembly or Senate."
- Prohibit outside funding and staff in elections administration.
For the Wisconsin Elections Commission
- Comply with Legislative Audit Bureau recommendations.
- Enter into data-sharing agreements with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Department of Corrections to verify voter information.
- Provide additional training to clerks.
For municipal clerks
- Learn more about state laws and codes. "Many clerks have expressed ... that they are under the impression that WEC guidance is binding, even when they believe such guidance (say, on drop boxes) is unlawful."
- Make independent assessments about what to do "in circumstances where WEC guidance is contrary to law."
- Carefully review outside contracts.
- Prohibit staff from engaging in get-out-the-vote efforts.
- Consider a robust voter roll review. "Even in election years, federal law does not prohibit Wisconsin officials from removing ineligible voters from the rolls."
- Maintain a list of Election Day personnel.
- Catalog all absentee ballots sent out and match these with ballots returned.
- Prohibit "curing" absentee ballot certificates by filling in missing address information, for example.