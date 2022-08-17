Helpful in the primary, attachments to Trump and Biden proving complicated in general election

Social distancing is taking on a new meaning in Wisconsin’s highest profile political races, where most of the candidates running have put space between themselves and their parties' most influential leaders.

While the endorsement of former President Donald Trump was a much-coveted prize for Republicans in this month's primary, where turning out the base is key to victory, GOP candidates appear to recognize that the brand is toxic with Democrats and many independent voters. The same goes for Democratic candidates who are wary of being too closely aligned with President Joe Biden, whose popularity is near an all-time low.

"To me, this election is about Wisconsin and about 2022," U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Tuesday after being asked whether he would invite Trump to campaign with him. "I obviously want as much support as possible, but I'm running as the candidate and I'm trying to appeal to as many Wisconsin voters as possible so they recognize that under Democrat control, this has been a disaster."

Days earlier, Republican gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels deleted Trump's endorsement from his website's front page after winning the primary, only to return it there after a New York Times reporter made the deletion public.

Republican candidates weren't the only ones appearing to distance themselves from their party's standard bearer: Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' aides urged Biden not to join him for a speech in July, CNN reported this weekend. Evers campaign spokesperson Sam Roecker since told the Wisconsin State Journal, "The governor is always glad to welcome President Biden to Wisconsin.”

Evers' campaign didn't immediately answer a follow-up question about whether CNN's reporting was untrue.

Maddy McDaniel, a spokesperson for Democratic U.S. Senate nominee and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, told the Wisconsin State Journal in June that Barnes would welcome Biden to campaign with him. She didn't immediately respond to a question Wednesday about whether that was still the case.

Democrats have painted Johnson and Michels as extensions of Trump, while Republicans have sought to tie Evers and Barnes to Biden. The strategy comes with obvious benefits: Neither president is popular in Wisconsin. A June Marquette Law School Poll found just 40% of registered voters approved of the job Biden was doing, while 57% disapproved. Trump's favorability rating was nearly identical: 39% liked him, while 56% didn't.

Numbers like those aren't likely to help candidates like Evers, who had a 48% approval rating compared to 45% disapproval, or Johnson, who had a 37% favorability and 46% unfavorability rating.

“I think (Democrats) are really reluctant to talk about anything that they’ve done," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told the Wisconsin State Journal last week. "They want to try to demonize the other side. There are a segment of people who hate Donald Trump, there are a segment of people who love Donald Trump, and there a bunch of people in the middle who want to talk about other things.”

“I think if the campaign is focused on the former president, it’s not going to be successful because if it is about how awesome he is or how bad he is, most people don’t care," he continued. “In reality, it’s Joe Biden’s policies that are on the ballot, not Donald Trump’s.”

Michels' team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In early August, Michels wouldn't commit to supporting Trump if he were to run for president in 2024. The following day, he told a crowd that he would support and endorse Trump if he launches a 2024 bid.

He also shifted on his policy priorities. Speaking at Trump's rally the Friday before the primary, Michels said "election integrity" was his "No. 1 priority," but last Wednesday, he said "jobs and the economy are going to be my No. 1 priority."