The end of a federal grant means Wisconsin's only call center for tenants looking to avoid eviction or who need other help with their rental situation is no longer taking calls from people outside of Dane County.
The two-year, $36,000 grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development expired Oct. 1, according to Tenant Resource Center executive director Robin Sereno, and counselors stopped taking new inquiries from outside Dane this month.
The service will resume if the center can secure funding. Sereno estimated it would take about $200,000 a year to respond in a timely fashion to out-of-county calls.
"The biggest takeaway to me is we want to get back to doing this work as quickly as we possibly can," she said.
TRC had been handling about 50 to 100 calls a day from outside the county, Sereno said, and had been providing help statewide since at least since 1993. Over the years, government funding has waxed and waned, with enough at one point in the last decade to have a satellite office in Milwaukee, she said. There was also at least one other previous interruption in funding for statewide service.
Sereno said fallout from the firing last year of longtime TRC executive director Brenda Konkel contributed to the ending of statewide service.
Her departure corresponded with significant board of directors and employee turnover, and much of the reporting HUD required as part of its grant was neglected. That combined with a shift in focus at HUD toward home-ownership-related help likely led to the grant not being renewed, Sereno said.
Sereno said cities will often provide landlord and tenant education, but TRC is the only dedicated help center in Wisconsin for tenants. It has responded to as many as 15,000 or 20,000 calls a year, she said, but due to a shortage of staff and funding, has only responded to about 6,500 this year.
In a statement released announcing the cutback, the TRC notes that the Wisconsin State Law Library, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and several counties refer to the center in online publications as the place for renters to get help, and that a state evictions statute requires landlords to notify tenants of the availability of a "tenant resource center."
And yet "the TRC does not receive any funding directly from the state Legislature to provide housing counseling services," the center said.
So far this year, the city of Madison has paid TRC $266,883, according to finance director David Schmiedicke.
The center received $10,964.34 in Community Development Block Grant funding through Dane County this year as part of a fiscal year 2018 contract, according to county director of administration Greg Brockmeyer, but has no further CDBG contracts for this year or next. Nor is it getting county funding.