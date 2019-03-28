A second candidate will be running for the open District 17 seat on the Dane County Board of Supervisors in the special election June 4.
Kristen Audet, a regulatory and compliance specialist at UW Organ and Tissue Donation, joins Madison Ald. David Ahrens in running for the county board seat that serves the near east side of the city.
Audet said in a statement that her background in public health, law education, working with governmental bodies and emergency management expertise make her a qualified candidate.
“I see an opportunity, and need, to bring together different governing bodies, residents, and experts throughout our community to drive effective partnerships and collaborate for a safe and healthy community,” Audet said in a statement.
District 17 is roughly bordered by Commercial Avenue to the north, 1-90 down to Cottage Grove Road, Stoughton Road to the west and Buckeye Road to the south. The district also includes parts of Atwood and Fair Oaks avenues.
Former supervisor Jeff Pertl most recently held the seat before Gov. Tony Evers appointed him as deputy secretary of the Department of Children and Families.
At UW Organ and Tissue and Donation, Audet reviews federal and state legislation, ensures compliance, develops policy and works with a number of medical and government agencies. If elected, Audet wants to focus on improving communication and collaboration between the county and community, specifically in the area of mental health.
“I excel at bringing together different stakeholders and facilitating agreements that work for all. I know the value of making fully inclusive decisions and enacting solutions,” Audet said in the statement. “Residents don’t want to hear officials pivot about which body is responsible for which job — we just want to see some collaboration, communication, and action. I can drive that.”
Ahrens, who represents District 15 on Madison’s City Council, announced his run for County Board March 7. Ahrens is not running for re-election to the City Council.
Dane County will hold a special election June 4 with a primary election, if needed, May 7. In addition to District 17, Districts 1 and 33 are also open. Candidates must nomination papers with at least 50 but no more than 200 signatures by April 9 at 5 p.m.
Mary Kolar, who previously represented District 1, and Jenni Dye, former representative for District 33, have been appointed to positions in the Evers administration.
Elizabeth Doyle has announced she is running to represent District 1. Doyle works for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and previously served on the Verona City Council from 2013-2018.