Gov. Tony Evers' pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services received approval from a key Senate committee Wednesday, moving her confirmation to the full chamber.
The Senate Committee on Health and Human Services approved 4-1 recommending the confirmation of Andrea Palm to lead the department tasked with overseeing Medicaid, the largest single state program.
The move sends her confirmation to the full Senate, which could vote to confirm her as early as October, reducing uncertainty surrounding her staying power in the post.
Sen. Andre Jacque, a social conservative and anti-abortion advocate from DePere, provided the lone "no" vote over concerns with Palm's deputy secretary, Nicole Safar, who previously served as vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood.
Jacque said Safar's appointment creates a conflict of interest for the Department of Health and Human Services since Planned Parenthood earlier this year sued the state over laws making it more difficult for women to get abortions.
Jacque previously said having Safar in the post could undermine the state's legal defense. At her hearing earlier this year, Palm said Safar would not have any involvement in lawsuits challenging the state's abortion laws.
Senate confirmation is largely seen as symbolic because cabinet secretaries can serve in their posts without confirmation. Lawmakers, however, can use confirmation as a political weapon by threatening to oust cabinet members or delay confirmation over grievances with the administration.
Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, one of the Senate's fiscal hawks, did so with transportation secretary Craig Thompson. He called on a Senate committee to vote down or delay Thompson's confirmation over concerns with Thompson's fiscal management.
The committee ignored the call and voted to recommend Thompson's confirmation to the Senate, although the full chamber could still oust him.
Thompson was one of the first of Evers' cabinet secretaries to receive a Senate committee nod. Several still await confirmation, including the heads of the departments of revenue, administration and corrections.