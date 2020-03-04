Health officials provide update to lawmakers on coronavirus

State health officials on Wednesday provided Wisconsin lawmakers with information on the novel coronavirus that has quickly spread throughout mainland China and at least 50 other countries, including the United States.
Wisconsin officials aren't ruling out declaring a public health emergency to direct more state funding to local health departments for costs related to quarantining and isolation if the virus, known as COVID-19, becomes more widespread. Wisconsin last called a public health emergency in 2009, during the H1N1, or swine flu outbreak.
"While the state has concluded there is not a need to declare a public health emergency at this time, it's important to know that this tool exists and DHS and the governor's office will assess this authority if needed to protect the health of our citizens," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for DHS' Bureau of Communicable Disease.
The respiratory infection already infected one Wisconsinite who traveled to China, while the state Department of Health Services said one person in the state remains under investigation for the virus, with test results pending. Officials underscored the current risk to the public remains low in Wisconsin.
The virus has infected at least 125 people in 13 states, and at least nine people have died, mostly in Washington state. On Wednesday, California reported its first death related to the virus.
At least eight lawmakers, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, attended the briefing, as well as a large number of staffers for lawmakers and representatives of third party organizations.
"It's important for the public to remember that there are many more people who are subject to the regular flu than there are for the coronavirus, so we want to be safe but we also don't want to have any kind of public hysteria where we overreact in a way that hurts people more than helps them," Vos said.
He said he doesn't currently anticipate the Legislature needing to take any action regarding the coronavirus.
State health officials said they and federal officials have been closely monitoring the virus and expect cases to increase to the point that coronavirus will be considered a global pandemic. Much is still unknown about the virus, such as whether someone can contract it more than once or whether the virus may surge again in the fall or later.
Officials said they continue to plan for the potential spread of the virus and are currently focused on preventing it. DHS is actively facilitating testing of the coronavirus for people exhibiting respiratory systems and have visited the areas of the world that have sustained transmission.
"It's possible and in fact likely that we will detect additional cases in the coming days or weeks," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for the Bureau of Communicable Disease within the DHS.
Westergaard said the department's strategy to combat the virus if it spreads will rely on close collaboration with communities as well as health care systems, first responders, places where people congregate and federal and local officials.
For now, health officials said the best way to combat the spread of the virus is through traditional respiratory disease prevention methods: washing your hands, avoiding shaking hands with others, covering coughs and sneezes, routinely cleaning surfaces, staying home when you're sick and getting enough sleep.
"Wash your hands," said Jeanne Ayers, state health officer at DHS. "It is actually one of the most effective approaches we can take."
Ayers said other helpful measures are having workplace policies that allow employees to stay home when they're sick and to get the flu shot in order to lessen the burden on the health care system while it prepares to handle coronavirus cases. Ayers said it's also a good idea for people to plan out how they might support family members who may need to self-isolate because of symptoms or because they need to avoid contracting the virus.
If people exhibit symptoms of the virus, which can be mild or severe and include fever, cough or shortness of breath, state officials said people should call their local health provider before they go in so they can get specific direction on whether and how to come to the health care facility.
DHS is currently investigating ways to expand telehealth tools to allow patients to facilitate care for people remotely.
Officials said there may be a need for school closures or changes to the approach for mass gatherings if the virus worsens.