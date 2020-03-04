Health officials provide update to lawmakers on coronavirus

At least eight lawmakers, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, attended the briefing, as well as a large number of staffers for lawmakers and representatives of third party organizations.

"It's important for the public to remember that there are many more people who are subject to the regular flu than there are for the coronavirus, so we want to be safe but we also don't want to have any kind of public hysteria where we overreact in a way that hurts people more than helps them," Vos said.

He said he doesn't currently anticipate the Legislature needing to take any action regarding the coronavirus.

State health officials said they and federal officials have been closely monitoring the virus and expect cases to increase to the point that coronavirus will be considered a global pandemic. Much is still unknown about the virus, such as whether someone can contract it more than once or whether the virus may surge again in the fall or later.

Officials said they continue to plan for the potential spread of the virus and are currently focused on preventing it. DHS is actively facilitating testing of the coronavirus for people exhibiting respiratory systems and have visited the areas of the world that have sustained transmission.