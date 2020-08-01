Health officials launch effort to test Madison's homeless population for coronavirus

“It will be interesting to see what happens now that we’ll be testing asymptomatic folks,” said Jerzak.

She said the shelters have tried to get homeless people tested at the Alliant Energy Center testing station, pop-up sites or other medical facilities, but the logistics didn’t work out.

“It just became too big an endeavor putting somebody in a cab to go get tested, and it’s hard to do if you’re The Beacon and you have 80 folks there,” she said.

Also of concern are the homeless encampments in the city. Some of those staying outdoors receive services at The Beacon and Safe Haven day centers, so testing will be available for them.

“We do have a fair number of camper that come in,” Moody said.

But there are no current plans to set up testing at outdoor encampments, said Jerzak, adding that the availability of testing kits and personnel were a challenge for getting the testing sites set up at the shelters.

“We sure would like to,” she said.

Moody said the way shelters are dealing with the pandemic evolving, especially given that there's no end in sight.

"This has gone on I think longer than all of us had anticipated," he said. "Now it's settling into what's the new routine, how we deal with this as this pandemic continues on into the fall. We're planning all the way into 2021 and just adapting to this."

