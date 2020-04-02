Health officials ask for patience as COVID-19 cases climb, note that efforts appear to be working

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

While the number of positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus continues to increase each day in Wisconsin, state health officials say a lack of exponential growth suggests that efforts to mitigate the respiratory disease's spread appear to be working.

Andrea Palm, secretary of the Department of Health Services, on Thursday asked that residents remain patient, maintain social distancing requirements and abide by Gov. Tony Evers' order last week to close nonessential businesses — an order that has resulted in skyrocketing unemployment numbers across the state.

"Folks need to continue to be patient, continue to take seriously 'Safer at home,'" Palm said. "What we now about the illness is that many of the cases we are seeing now and the escalation we are seeing are folks who were infected before 'Safer at home,' I want you to not think that what we're doing isn't having the impact that it needs to have."

Wisconsin on Thursday reported 1,730 cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths. There have been more than 20,000 negative tests and 461 people, or about 27% of those to test positive, have been hospitalized.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.