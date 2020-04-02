Health officials ask for patience as COVID-19 cases climb, note that efforts appear to be working

While the number of positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus continues to increase each day in Wisconsin, state health officials say a lack of exponential growth suggests that efforts to mitigate the respiratory disease's spread appear to be working.
Andrea Palm, secretary of the Department of Health Services, on Thursday asked that residents remain patient, maintain social distancing requirements and abide by Gov. Tony Evers' order last week to close nonessential businesses — an order that has resulted in skyrocketing unemployment numbers across the state.
"Folks need to continue to be patient, continue to take seriously 'Safer at home,'" Palm said. "What we now about the illness is that many of the cases we are seeing now and the escalation we are seeing are folks who were infected before 'Safer at home,' I want you to not think that what we're doing isn't having the impact that it needs to have."
Wisconsin on Thursday reported 1,730 cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths. There have been more than 20,000 negative tests and 461 people, or about 27% of those to test positive, have been hospitalized.
While still an increase of 180 new positive tests and seven more deaths since Wednesday, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin’s chief medical officer for communicable diseases, said a peak in positive cases likely won't be realized for two to three more weeks, but added that even that is not certain.
"History hasn't been written yet," he said. "We don't know what the epidemic curve looks like until it's over and our goal is to make the peak as low as it possibly can."
Palm also clarified a statement made last week regarding projections that, without a stay at home order, as many as 22,000 Wisconsinites could be infected, with as many as 1,500 deaths, by April 8. Palm said Thursday the number of projected deaths was not by April 8, but the total that ultimately could die as a result of the virus.
"Time will tell use how well we did with 'safer at home,'" Palm said.
Melissa Hughes, secretary of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., said Thursday the agency has received about 4,000 inquiries from businesses and employees regarding Evers' order to shut down nonessential businesses. About half those inquiries were made in the order's first day.
"We know this is tough for businesses," Hughes said.
The state’s official unemployment rate has yet to be updated since it registered at 3.5% in February, but preliminary numbers from the Department of Workforce Development show more than 200,000 initial claims were made over the last two weeks.
To handle the unprecedented number of unemployment claims, the Department of Administration on Thursday announced approval of 25 new DWD positions.
"I appreciate DOA's swift action in approving this position authority to help process UI claims," DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said in a statement. "DWD will move quickly to hire, train and get these additional staff members in a position to provide support for out of work Wisconsinites."
A new Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday found that nearly 1 in 10 Wisconsinites say they have lost their job and 22% say they are subject to reduced work hours because of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican leaders in the Legislature said Wednesday they are working on an emergency package of legislation aimed at addressing the COVID-19 coronavirus that could include eliminating the one-week waiting period to receive unemployment insurance. Republican leaders said they could vote on some form of legislation soon.
Evers and Republicans have yet to come to an agreement on emergency measures after the governor introduced a more than $700 million proposal last week.
