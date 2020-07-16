Health official: Unregulated Wisconsin Dells attractions could be a 'recipe for disaster'

On Monday, the Baraboo Burger Co. announced that several employees had tested positive for the disease and the restaurant would remain closed for a week for deep cleaning.

“They did that voluntarily,” said Lawther. “We may have announced that, but there was no reason to because they announced that.”

Lawther said that Sauk County won’t make a public announcement of the presence of COVID-19 unless multiple cases have been reported, which would create a “public health benefit” for the public to know.

“There certainly are cases in multiple businesses around the entire county, not just the Dells,” he said. “But they have not turned into an outbreak scenario yet. We are monitoring them, we are investigating them, trying to figure out what is the point that we may need to announce that to protect public health.”

Amanda Dederich, health officer for the Juneau County Health Department, said the criteria for disclosing COVID-19 cases at businesses varies by county.

"For businesses in our county, we notify the public if we determine there is increased risk of exposure to the public and we can’t identify all individuals who may have been exposed by name," she said in an email.