Health care officials urge patience as vaccine rollout slowly ramps up

Wisconsin health care officials are urging Wisconsinites to be patient as the state continues to ramp up distribution of its limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

Of the nearly 50,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines received by the state this week, 1,010 had been administered to health care workers in 45 counties by the close of Wednesday, Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said on a media briefing Thursday. That's up from 192 vaccinations on Tuesday.

Palm said the slow rollout of the vaccine likely has to do with the fragile nature of the Pfizer vaccine, which has to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures and has a limited lifespan once it is thawed out.

"Health care providers are understandably being very careful and making sure they are dotting all the i’s and crossing all the t’s before they start taking that vaccine out of cold storage because once it thaws, there’s a very small window for its use," Palm said. "What we all want more than anything is to maximize the number of doses that we have and make sure they get in arms and make sure we don’t waste any of that vaccine."

The state still expects to receive 101,000 doses of a second vaccine by Moderna as early as next week. Moderna's vaccine does not require cold storage.