Heads of Wisconsin's largest school districts 'dismayed' by GOP budget plan

"We are dismayed that the legislature's Joint Finance Committee voted to place ESSER dollars at risk," the superintendents wrote, referring to the name of the federal aid bill.

The committee's decision to date "has led school districts to halt their planning efforts, as they do not know whether the expected federal resources will be forthcoming," the superintendents wrote. "This is regrettable and will adversely affect Wisconsin students."

The committee's co-chairs, along with Republican legislative leaders, did not immediately reply to messages seeking their reactions to the letter.

Evers responded to the letter with a message on Twitter.

"What's best for our kids is what's best for our state, which is why investing in education is a no-brainer," he tweeted. "Republicans gutted my #BadgerBounceback investments in our kids and are jeopardizing $2.3 billion in federal funds. Enough politics. Do what's best for our kids."