Head of GOP election inquiry compares Milwaukee newspaper to Nazi propagandist

Former state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman, who is leading a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 election, compared the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to Adolf Hitler's propaganda chief after the newspaper and other outlets reported that Gableman had backed off from calling on city officials to testify in his probe.
Gableman directed his comments to a Journal Sentinel story in which one of his own aides said city officials will not be required to sit for interviews about last year's election. The interviews were requested under subpoenas issued to city officials across five cities this month.
"What they’re doing over at the Journal would make Joseph Goebbels blush," Gableman told Dan O'Donnell, the host of a conservative talk show on WISN-AM.
Goebbels served as Hitler's propaganda minister during the Nazi regime. An anti-Semite pivotal in creating Hitler's cult of personality, Goebbels helped mastermind the most infamous moments of Hitler's rule, from book-burnings and rallies to Kristallnacht, a pogrom against Germany's Jewish community.
Gableman walked back his comment after O'Donnell said that he didn't find the comparison appropriate. Instead, Gableman likened the Journal Sentinel to Pravda, the former official newspaper for the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.
"I retract my statement about Joseph Goebbels and you and I agree on Pravda," Gableman said.