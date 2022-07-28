Have Wisconsin's fake electors been subpoenaed? If not, 'it would be surprising'

Probes into the 2020 plot to deliver fake Electoral College votes to former President Donald Trump have produced clear signs of criminal investigations into political players in every state involved except one: Wisconsin.

Unlike in Georgia, no district attorney here has publicly launched a criminal investigation. There are no reports of Trump's lawyers being searched here, like John Eastman was in New Mexico. And unlike in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona, there have been no reports of false electors in Wisconsin being subpoenaed by the Justice Department.

But that doesn't mean the 10 Wisconsin Republicans posing as fake electors and the lawyers who advised them have avoided federal Justice Department scrutiny.

“It's impossible to imagine that the Justice Department would not be subpoenaing false electors and anyone involved from the state of Wisconsin,” said Dennis Aftergut, a former federal prosecutor in California who is of counsel to the liberal group Lawyers Defending American Democracy.

One of the Republicans involved, Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell, repeatedly declined in an interview to discuss anything about the electors, including the existence of any subpoenas.

Others who signed the document, including former Wisconsin Republican Party chair Andrew Hitt, Dane County Republican Party chair Scott Grabins and La Crosse County Republican Party chair Bill Feehan, declined to be interviewed or did not respond to interview requests.

Saying "it would be surprising" if Wisconsin's fake electors weren't subpoenaed while other states' fake electors were, UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden said, "Government officials issuing these subpoenas would treat all of the states equivalently, especially because it was a shared network of conspirators who were communicating across state lines."

Spokespeople from the FBI and federal Justice Department wouldn't confirm or deny whether the agency is conducting an investigation into the Republicans who posed as electors in Wisconsin.

But the federal Justice Department has asked the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol for information about the multistate elector scheme, The New York Times reported this month.

The newspaper also reported this week an Arizona Trump lawyer openly referred in emails to the electors being "fake" and that the scheme was the preferred method to overturn the election among some of the lawyers advising Trump, including Jim Troupis, a former Republican-appointed Dane County judge.

"The frame of mind and the knowledge of the fake electors in Wisconsin is highly relevant to the investigation because I think their intent does matter here," UW-La Crosse political science professor Anthony Chergosky said.

"This is not a trivial matter at all," he said. "This is an extraordinarily serious situation, because electoral votes are how we elect presidents. And if we have false electoral votes and different people claiming to be the true electoral voters, then that is a recipe for a constitutional crisis and a political meltdown."

Legal group appeals to Ozanne

Late Wednesday, liberal group Law Forward sent Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne a second letter since the beginning of the year urging him to launch a criminal investigation into the 10 Republicans who attempted to hand Wisconsin’s Electoral College votes to Trump.

The group's past efforts to spur local or statewide criminal investigations against the Republicans who posed as electors appear to have been unsuccessful, though it's common for prosecutors not to discuss ongoing investigations. Law Forward is among the legal groups representing plaintiffs in a civil lawsuit against the 10 Republicans and the two attorneys who advised them, asking for over $2.4 million in damages.

Law Forward's latest letter to Ozanne details the events that have transpired since the group's last letter to him in February, including its civil lawsuit, the Jan. 6 committee's public hearings, the federal Justice Department inquiries of the committee for information about fake electors from several states and a criminal probe in Georgia partially targeting fake electors in that state.

"The takeaway is clear: the time to investigate Wisconsin’s fraudulent electors is now," Law Forward founder Jeff Mandell and staff counsel Mel Barnes said in the letter.

Barnes said the letter urges accountability, in part, because "we probably will continue to have elections that are really close … and we can't have this become a pattern in our future elections."

Ozanne's office did not respond to a request for comment.

"We have to hold our local actors accountable," Barnes said in the interview. "Wisconsin's fraudulent electors are probably not the biggest fish that the U.S. DOJ (are) investigating, right? But they matter a lot here."

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said he supports the ongoing federal investigation into the Capitol insurrection and related events and "believes it's critical that the federal government fully investigates and prosecutes any unlawful actions in furtherance of any seditious conspiracy," state Justice Department spokesperson Gillian Drummond said in a statement, adding the department "generally does not comment on any potential or ongoing state investigations."

Pence thwarts scheme

The Jan. 6 committee has revealed Trump was told repeatedly by his campaign advisers and Justice Department officials that there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Yet Trump continued to lie to his supporters. Meanwhile, his attorneys were orchestrating false slates of electors in key swing states, including Wisconsin, to give then-Vice President Mike Pence the pretext to disrupt the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6. Pence refused to go along with the scheme.

Separately from the committee, text messages revealed Troupis tried to get U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson to pass official-looking paperwork falsely stating Trump won Wisconsin to Pence on Jan. 6, 2021, when the election was to be certified. Johnson said he received the document from the office of Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pennsylvania, and Politico reported Trump aide Mike Roman delivered the document to Kelly's chief of staff.

With the document in the hands of Johnson's office, the Oshkosh Republican's chief of staff, Sean Riley, was then rebuffed by Pence's aide when he tried to pass them on to Pence, the committee revealed.

About a month before Troupis coordinated with Johnson, he wrote to former Trump aide Boris Epshteyn on Dec. 7, 2020, telling him there was "no need for the legislators to act," The New York Times revealed Tuesday. That was in light of a legal memo from Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro suggesting Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election would best be served by creating a reason to interfere with Pence's election certification, rather than getting state legislatures to block election certification.

On Jan. 4, 2021, Wisconsin Republican Party executive director Mark Jefferson texted an unidentified person saying, "Freaking trump idiots want someone to fly original elector papers to the senate President. They're gonna call one of us to tell us just what the hell is going on," the Jan. 6 committee revealed.

Hitt told the U.S. House committee in a video presented in June that he was told the fake Trump electors would only count if a court ruled in the former president's favor.

However, a fake elector from Pennsylvania told CNN earlier this year that there was disagreement with the Trump campaign over whether to include such contingency language in the false certificates. In the end, only Republicans in Pennsylvania and New Mexico included the language, while those in Wisconsin did not, CNN reported.

Requests for investigation turned away

In addition to pressuring Ozanne, Law Forward tried to get Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm to investigate the phony electors in February 2021. His office said it lacked jurisdiction and instead said such a request would best be sent to the state or federal justice departments.

The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission unanimously denied a complaint Law Forward filed that sought sanctions against the 10 Republicans, including Spindell.

The group also asked the state Justice Department to investigate and was "repeatedly told" that a district attorney should make the decision, according to the group's first letter to Ozanne.

Because the false elector document signing occurred at the Capitol in Madison, the second letter states, Dane County is the proper jurisdiction for criminally prosecuting the 10 people who signed it.

"We therefore reiterate our request that you, as Dane County’s chief prosecutor, assess what criminal charges are appropriate and prosecute the culpable," the letter states.