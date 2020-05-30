Has Donald Trump kept campaign promises to Wisconsin? Does it even matter?

"If you’re living in the conservative media bubble, then Trump has delivered masterfully on his campaign promises, but if you’re living in a liberal media bubble, then Trump has been a miserable failure," said Anthony Chergosky, UW-La Crosse assistant professor of political science. "If Americans are going to judge whether or not President Trump has followed through on his campaign platform, can people make that determination in an era where it seems like Americans can’t even agree on the basic facts of the situation?”

Between June 2017 and October 2019, the Marquette Law School Poll asked voters on five occasions if they felt Trump had kept the promises he made during his 2016 campaign.

Opinions didn't change much over the course of those five polls, with a combined 50% of respondents saying the president has kept his promises, while 45% said he hadn't.

Poll director Charles Franklin said the more than two-year consistency in poll results indicate that Trump's accomplishments like passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017, as well as his failures like his inability so far to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, had little impact on respondents' perceptions.