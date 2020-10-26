Guns at the polls: What you can expect in Wisconsin and what you can do

What penalties can be imposed when the presence of firearms disrupts the election process?

“If you are using force or threatening to use force in a fashion that prevents somebody from voting, that’s a felony in Wisconsin,” Kaul said. “Likewise, if you cause somebody to be in a state of duress that prevents them from voting, that’s a felony, so it should be investigated and potentially prosecuted as a felony if that happens.”

At the very least, Pines said, displaying a firearm at a voting site can bring a charge of disorderly conduct.

“The question is, what is the individual’s purpose in standing with a gun near people who are in line to vote?” he said. “I would assert that that person’s purpose is to create a disorder."

What can election officials do if they encounter problems?

“Wisconsin law gives a lot of authority to election inspectors, the folks who work in polling places, to take action to make sure that the voting process goes smoothly,” Kaul said. “Those actions can include removing people from polling locations or having law enforcement come to remove those individuals.”

What should voters do if they feel threatened by people carrying firearms?

“I would advise people to not allow armed people to intimidate them and to seek police intervention to get them to move away,” said Pines. “That’s the position I would take, and if necessary I would go to court to seek a restraining order against their behavior.”

