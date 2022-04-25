 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels formally launches largely self-funded campaign

Business owner Tim Michels, the latest entry to the crowded Republican primary for governor, said Monday he will not be seeking large individual donations and will refuse contributions from Political Action Committees and lobbyists — underscoring that the millionaire may be planning to run a largely self-funded campaign.

In a Monday interview with WISN, Michels also positioned himself as a political outsider seeking to address "weak leadership in Madison," similar to campaign stances already taken by Marine Corps veteran Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, who entered the race earlier this year.

The U.S. Army veteran, who registered his gubernatorial campaign on Friday and launched a television ad buy over the weekend, said he "will never ask anyone for a donation" and will limit individual contributions, which can be as large as $20,000 under state law, to no more than $500.

"I'm not going to owe anyone anything," Michels said. "I don't give a rip about the lobbyists, the special interests, the PACs."

Before reaching the Nov. 8 election, Michels will face fellow Republicans in the Aug. 9 GOP primary, which also includes former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who strategists say is the odds-on favorite to win the primary. The winner will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term this year, in the general election.

Michels, 59, is co-owner of Michels Corp., a family-owned international energy and infrastructure construction business. He last ran for office in 2004, when he lost to Russ Feingold in the U.S. Senate race.

Speaking with conservative radio host Jay Weber Monday, Michels confirmed he had recently met with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago and he "would certainly welcome any support" from the former president. Trump has not formally endorsed a candidate in the state's upcoming gubernatorial race.

This story will be updated.

