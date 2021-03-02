Groups respond to claims of excessive contributions

Political groups have responded to a recent report claiming they received excessive political contributions in 2020, some maintaining they did not receive excessive donations.
Last week, a Wisconsin Democracy Campaign review of 2020 campaign finance reports claimed four political groups accepted donations over the state-imposed cap on contributions: the state Democratic Party; Republican Assembly Campaign Committee; Committee to Elect a Republican Senate; and Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee.
Under Wisconsin campaign finance law, political contributions from corporations and political action committees are capped at $12,000 a year to each of the four legislative campaign committees and state parties.
Four political committees took in excess contributions in 2020.
According to the Democracy Campaign review, the state Democratic Party accepted $24,000 from the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Committee on Political Education, as well as $24,000 from the Service and Hospitality Workers Union PAC in Milwaukee.
A DPW spokesman said it did not receive excessive contributions in 2020. He said the party issued a $12,000 refund to the Service & Hospitality Workers Union, a figure included in its originally filed report. The $24,000 from SEIU was actually made from two different entities, so it doesn't violate contribution limits.
Meanwhile, the Democracy Campaign reported the Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee accepted $24,000 in contributions from the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization. But an ADCC spokesman said that after additional review, the group found that a contribution was entered into its reporting software incorrectly due to human error.
The error gave the appearance that one entity made two $12,000 contributions to the same fund, which was not the case.
For the Republicans, the Democracy Campaign report found the Committee to Elect a Republican Senate took in $12,500 from Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s largest business lobby, as well as $22,000 from engineering firm Kapur & Associates.
A WMC spokesman said it sent a check for $500 to CERS in December 2019. A CERS campaign finance report logs a $500 check from the group in January 2020. Campaign finance law indicates that receiving committees, in this case CERS, should log the contribution in the year in which the contribution was received.
A spokeswoman for the committee confirmed the check from WMC was cut in December 2019 but wasn't received by CERS until after the 1st of January, so it was recorded in 2020, which put them over the limit. CERS has returned the $500 contribution to WMC.
As for the $22,000 from Kapur & Associates, a CERS spokeswoman said an $11,000 check from the firm was accidentally recorded twice. CERS has amended their report to delete the second error entry in the reports, which puts the group under the contribution limits.
The Republican Assembly Campaign Committee also accepted excessive contributions: $24,000 from MolsonCoors and $14,000 from Allstate Insurance. The group did not provide any clarification.