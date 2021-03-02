Groups respond to claims of excessive contributions

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, the Democracy Campaign reported the Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee accepted $24,000 in contributions from the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization. But an ADCC spokesman said that after additional review, the group found that a contribution was entered into its reporting software incorrectly due to human error.

The error gave the appearance that one entity made two $12,000 contributions to the same fund, which was not the case.

For the Republicans, the Democracy Campaign report found the Committee to Elect a Republican Senate took in $12,500 from Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s largest business lobby, as well as $22,000 from engineering firm Kapur & Associates.

A WMC spokesman said it sent a check for $500 to CERS in December 2019. A CERS campaign finance report logs a $500 check from the group in January 2020. Campaign finance law indicates that receiving committees, in this case CERS, should log the contribution in the year in which the contribution was received.