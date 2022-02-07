Groups push back against GOP bills for seeking to 'micromanage' state elections

Several voting advocacy groups, city officials and disabilities rights organizations on Monday railed against a package of GOP bills that would, among other measures, allow a legislative committee cut funding for a handful of state departments including the state elections commission if they fail to comply with Wisconsin election laws.

The fast-tracked bills come amid rising scrutiny among Republicans over the Wisconsin Elections Commission's handling of the 2020 election, which saw President Joe Biden defeat former President Donald Trump by close to 21,000 votes. The Wisconsin bills also align with a nationwide GOP effort to clamp down on election processes following unfounded claims by some Republicans, including Trump, of fraud in the 2020 election. The GOP-led Legislature hopes to vote on the measures before it adjourns from session by as early as the end of this month.

The Senate elections committee took more than six hours of testimony Monday on the 10 bills, which could be headed to a veto by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, and a joint resolution that would put before voters a constitutional amendment that would ban the use of private grant funding to administer elections. A constitutional amendment would need to pass the Senate and Assembly in two successive sessions before being decided by voters in a general election.

While the governor cannot veto a constitutional amendment, Evers tweeted Sunday, "I won’t do anything that makes it harder for eligible voters to vote. That’s a promise," signaling a likely rejection of several of the 10 proposed bills.

Matthew Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, took aim at one bill that would require the elections commission to submit weekly reports to the Republican-controlled legislative rules committee detailing any documents or guidance issued by the agency to local election officials, which he said sets up the commission to be "nit-picked and hyper-monitored."

"Are you going to allow the elections commission to do its job, or are you going to kill it by a thousand cuts?," Rothschild said.

Another proposed bill would give the Joint Committee on Finance final say over how the elections commission spends any federal funds allocated to the agency and require the bipartisan commission's lawyers to be partisan attorneys appointed by Republican and Democratic leaders.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, who introduced that bill alongside Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said giving the GOP-led budget committee oversight over federal funds aims to "improve and protect the integrity of future elections by increasing accountability and transparency" and requiring the commission to hire partisan lawyers would "make our appointees more informed in the process by having someone on their side interpreting the law for them."

Debra Cronmiller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, questioned the bill as what she described as an effort by the Legislature to "micromanage" state elections.

"The processes we have in place are working and I believe a number of these bills would undermine the integrity of our current elections processes," Cronmiller added.

Committee chair and former elections clerk Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, did raise concern over a bill proposed by Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, that would give the GOP-led budget committee the ability to enforce staffing cuts or reduce agency funding at the state elections commission or departments of Transportation, Corrections and Health Services if the departments fail to comply with election-related laws.

"My concern is that the penalty goes to the staff, the people trying to run elections, when the decision is made by an appointed commission," Bernier said.

The results of the 2020 election have been confirmed by county canvassing boards, recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties, post-election audits by local and state election authorities and a voting equipment audit by the elections commission. Reviews by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty found ways in which elections could be improved but no evidence of widespread fraud. Multiple court rulings have also found no evidence of irregularities.

The constitutional amendment that would bar the state from receiving private funds to help administer elections follows mounting Republican criticism over private election grants provided to cities in 2020 by the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, that they say were used to unfairly increase turnout in the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine.

Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin's 72 counties, including many in areas solidly won by Trump. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them.

Other GOP bills would limit who could claim "indefinitely confined" status, exempting from the requirement to provide a photo ID with each election; and bar election clerks from filling in any missing information on a voter's absentee ballot envelope.

The package also would prohibit special voting deputies from being barred from assisting nursing home residents with casting absentee ballots unless a public health emergency is in place or the facility is closed due to an infectious disease — at which point personal care voting assistants must be trained to assist residents.

