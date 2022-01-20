Groups appeal judge's ruling barring ballot drop boxes, seek stay until after April election

"We are pleased the court made this clear, providing Wisconsin voters with certainty for forthcoming elections," WILL deputy counsel Luke Berg said in a statement last week.

WILL filed the lawsuit last year just days after the state Supreme Court in a 4-3 ruling turned back a separate attempt by a major Republican donor to ban the boxes.

"(Bohren) says that drop boxes are illegal under Wisconsin law because they’re not mentioned in the statue, but telephones aren’t mentioned in the bible and nobody thinks that means they are evil and sinful," Mandell said Thursday. "Absentee drop boxes that are secure and properly monitored are an entirely reasonable way for municipal clerks to accept absentee ballot returns. There’s nothing in the state that says to the contrary."

Bohren also said state law only allows absentee ballots to be mailed in or delivered to the clerk in person, a ruling Mandell called "an absurd and preposterous interpretation of the law."

"If you complete your absentee ballot, sign and seal it and by mistake you leave it on the kitchen table and you ask your spouse to put it in the mail, it cannot be that in that circumstance that you and your spouse have both committed voter fraud," Mandell said.