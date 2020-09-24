Group gathers in Madison to remember Breonna Taylor at state Capitol

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not indict Louisville police officers on criminal charges for Breonna Taylor’s death, a group of about 60 people gathered Wednesday night in Madison at the steps of the state Capitol night to remember Taylor.

Some people lit candles and lined them up on the steps of the Capitol facing State Street earlier in the night, along with flowers, signs and photos of Taylor.

The group spent most of Wednesday night listening and dancing to music and passing a microphone around for people wanting to speak.

Shortly before 11 p.m., some people started to spray paint and paint on the sidewalk in front of the Capitol steps. Numbers began to dwindle around that time as well.

