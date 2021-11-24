Group calls for Madison to postpone December closure of Reindahl Park encampment

"Not only are they moving into a place where they are better protected from our extreme weather, they are going to be better connected with those support services," Rhodes said, noting that both locations will have staff to connect people with permanent housing.

But one of the members of the opposition group, Pearl Foster, said the two options only have 65 spots for individuals, which doesn't meet the need of the more than 70 people who have been staying at Reindahl.

Other encampment locations, such as the Starkweather Creek area or Highway 30, are "particularly unsafe" because emergency vehicles cannot access those areas, Foster said. And it shouldn't be a problem to keep Reindahl open during the winter because it's not used for winter sports, she noted.

"Forcing people into the woods, under bridges and in corners of parking garages is more dangerous than keeping Reindahl open to the remaining campers for the winter," Foster said.

While camping at Starkweather Creek will still be allowed, Rhodes said, the city doesn't want anyone sleeping outside during the winter.

Rhodes said city staff "are pretty confident that all the campers identified" as staying at Reindahl Park as of late October "will have a place to go as we close down" the park.