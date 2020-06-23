Ground broken on luxury apartments on American Parkway

“It absolutely was the reason we made it luxury,” Rossi said. “The trick in any community like this is to be able to deliver a good area project within the rental range of the area. That takes a lot of planning, which we’ve done. We think we can step it up. We think the rental market will come along with us.”

Elevate is expected to appeal to people working around American Family’s building as well as a UW Health clinic that is currently under construction. Rossi hopes that Elevate will shorten the commute times for folks who work in that area and who want to live in an upscale environment.

“As statistics show, everyone appreciates a shorter commute time, especially when you can walk to work, so we expect Elevate will be a welcome addition to the area, which is seeing a rise in job growth.”

Elevate will also feature a two-story clubhouse that will include an outdoor pool, grilling station, fire pit and lounge seating. The clubhouse will include an entertainment kitchen, 24-hour coffee bar, fitness center with cardio and weights, a yoga room, a pet washing station, business centers and a self-service package room with 24-hour access. The building will also feature a complimentary bike sharing station, which Rossi said is a staple of buildings at all of their properties.