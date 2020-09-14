Green Party presidential ticket calls on Wisconsin Supreme Court to place candidates on ballot today

Clerks, who last week were in the midst of preparing hundreds of thousands of ballots to send out, are now barred from the final step in the process: placing ballots in envelopes, sealing them and sending them on their way.

The Supreme Court could eventually rule to allow them to proceed with sending the original ballots, or it could order new ballots to be printed to accommodate new presidential tickets.

Some clerks, particularly those in large municipalities, already say they’ll have difficulty meeting state and federally imposed deadlines to send out ballots with the current court-imposed delay in place. If a reprinting of ballots is ordered, however, some clerks say meeting that deadline will be virtually impossible.

Hawkins wants the court to place him on the ballot after his request was rejected by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. He and running mate Angela Walker were kept off the ballot due to a complaint alleging Walker listed an incorrect address on thousands of her nominating signatures, bringing her number of valid signatures below the required threshold to secure a spot on the ballot.

A motion to place the Green Party presidential ticket on the November ballot failed by a 3-3 party line vote during an Aug. 20 meeting of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.